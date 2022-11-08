Dan McCafferty of Nazareth Dies Aged 76 - Noise11.com

Dan McCafferty, the lead singer of Nazareth, has died at the age of 76.

Pete Agnew of the band posed on social media, “Dan died at 12:40 today. This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend, and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.

Dan McCafferty, Manny Charlton, Pete Agnew and Darrell Sweet formed Nazareth in Scotland in 1968. The band was named after the US city of Nazareth in Pennsylvania, not the middle east city. The US one is namechecked in The Band song ‘The Weight’. (I pulled into Nazareth, was feelin’ half past dead).

Deep Purple’s Roger Glover produced the third Nazareth album ‘Razamanaz’. It became their first hit album reaching no 11 in the UK. ‘Love Hurts’ off the 1975 ‘Hair of the Dog’ album gave them a US Top 10 with ‘Love Hurts’ (no 8). In 193 they were given a stamp of approval by Guns N’ Roses when ‘Hair of the Dog’ was covered for ‘The Spaghetti Incident’.

McCafferty retired from the band in 2013. Manny Charlton died a few months back on 5 July 2002, Darrell Sweet died in 1999. Agnew is the only surviving original member and still tours as Nazareth.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

