Dan Sultan Cites Father John Mister As Influence For ‘Ringing In My Ears’ - Noise11.com

Dan Sultan says Father John Misty (Joshua Tillman of Fleet Foxes) started the journey for his upcoming self-titled album and the song ‘Ringing In My Ears’.

‘Dan Sultan’, the seventh album (including the acoustic Aviary Takes and children’s album Nali & Friends both in 2019) for Dan Sultan, is due 18 August, 2023.

“’Ringing In My Ears’ is a power-song that began while driving through the hinterland of Northern NSW while listening to Father John Misty’s album Fear Fun.

“It’s about being in a beautiful place in life and enjoying the moments as they come and inevitably pass. It’s a lot of fun to play live and I love seeing the response from the audience. It’s really exciting.”

Dan collaborated with Eskimo Joe’s Joel Quartermain for the record. Joel co-produced the record.

Dan will perform:

September 30, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

13 October, Sydney, Town Hall

21 October, Melbourne, Recital Hall

Dan is also performing one more show tonight (6 July 2023) with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall.

One Song: The Music of Archie Roach

With Dan Sultan, Emma Donovan, William Barton, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO,

Jess Hitchcock, Radical Son, Sally Dastey, Kee’ahn, Tamala Shelton and the

Dhungala Children’s Choir.

Music Director Paul Grabowsky AO, Stage Director Rachael Maza AM

Conductor Jaime Martín

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan

Tracklisting:

1. Story

2. Won’t Give You That

3. Wait In Love

4. Ringing In My Ears

5. Fortress (feat. Julia Stone)

6. Chance To Lose Control

7. Rise Up

8. Saint Nor Sinner

9. Undreamt Shores

10. Lashings

