 Dan Sultan Releases ‘Do You See Me’ - Noise11.com
Dan Sultan photo by She Is Aphrodite

Dan Sultan photo by She Is Aphrodite

Dan Sultan Releases ‘Do You See Me’

by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2024

in News

Dan Sultan says his new song ‘Do You See Me?’ was 20 years in the making.

“‘Do You See Me’ is a song that I began writing when I was 17 years old,” Dan says. “I had written the outro chords and lyrics and felt it was really beautiful at the time. For one reason or another it wasn’t until earlier this year that I actually built a song around it. The song is about recognition, acceptance and acknowledgment or lack thereof in some cases.

“Like the song itself I guess you never know when things may fall into place…. It’s about beautiful things and acts being their own reward and finding peace in the ‘doing’ regardless of the outcome. As it turns out it’s very fitting that ‘Do You See Me’ took 20 years to write.”

Watch Dan perform the song at Bakehouse Studios in Melbourne:

Dan is off to Paris for a performance at the Paralympics this week before starting his Australian tour in Muswellbrook on 14 September.

DAN SULTAN AU TOUR DATES

Tickets via www.dansultan.com

Sept 14 | Cultural Spectacular | Muswellbrook NSW
Sept 20 | Monash Uni | Clayton VIC
Sept 21 | Toora Town Hall | Toora VIC – SOLD OUT
Sept 22 | Berninneit Cultural Centre | Cowes VIC – SOLD OUT
Sept 26 | The Sound Doctor | Anglesea VIC – SOLD OUT
Sept 27 | The Sound Doctor | Anglesea VIC – SOLD OUT
Oct 4 | Darwin Railway Club | Darwin NT
Oct 5 | The ARC | Alyangula NT
Oct 12 | The Forth Pub | Forth TAS
Oct 13 | Longley International Hotel | Longley TAS
Oct 17 | The River | Margaret River WA
Oct 18 | Freo.Social | Fremantle WA
Nov 15 | SolBar | Maroochydore QLD
Dec 14 | Dan Sultan & the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Festival Theatre | Adelaide SA

SUPPORTING MISSY HIGGINS
Nov 23 | Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton QLD
Dec 6 | Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne VIC

