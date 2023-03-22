 Dan Sultan Shares New Music ‘Won’t Give You That’ Co-Written With Eskimo Joe’s Joel Quartermain - Noise11.com
Dan Sultan photo by Michelle Hunder

Dan Sultan Shares New Music ‘Won’t Give You That’ Co-Written With Eskimo Joe’s Joel Quartermain

by Paul Cashmere on March 23, 2023

in News

Dan Sultan has a new song ‘Won’t Give You That’ co-written with Eskimo Joe’s Joel Quatermain.

Dan says, “It’s a song about liberation. There are some people who…it suited them when I was unwell. It suited their internal narrative about themselves. I let it happen, I wasn’t well enough and I wasn’t strong enough. That’s not where I am anymore”.

Dan Sultan will join Vance Joy on his North American tour in September.

Related Posts

Hollywood Vampires
Hollywood Vampires Premiere Spirit Cover ‘I Got A Line On You’

Hollywood Vampires have released a cover of Spirit’s ‘I Got A Line On You’ recorded in Rio in 2015.

3 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Miley Cyrus ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Is No 1

Miley Cyrus scores her third #1 Album this week as her eighth studio album "Endless Summer Vacation" debuts at the top of the ARIA Chart.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.

4 days ago
Soul Movers Robot Girl
The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’ Should Be A Hit Song, Check It Out

Check out the new song for The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’. In any other era this would be a Top 10 hit.

4 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Scores Chart Down In UK

Miley Cyrus scores the Official Chart Double as Endless Summer Vacation lands straight in at Number 1, her first chart-topping album in nearly 10 years, while Flowers secures a ninth week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Four More Songs

Taylor Swift has released three new 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings and a 'Lover' B-Side.

5 days ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Confirms She Is Playing Glastonbury

Lana Del Rey has clarified she is playing Glastonbury and admitted she turned it down for the "last three years".

6 days ago