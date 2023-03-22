Dan Sultan Shares New Music ‘Won’t Give You That’ Co-Written With Eskimo Joe’s Joel Quartermain - Noise11.com

Dan Sultan has a new song ‘Won’t Give You That’ co-written with Eskimo Joe’s Joel Quatermain.

Dan says, “It’s a song about liberation. There are some people who…it suited them when I was unwell. It suited their internal narrative about themselves. I let it happen, I wasn’t well enough and I wasn’t strong enough. That’s not where I am anymore”.

Dan Sultan will join Vance Joy on his North American tour in September.

