Danny Bonaduce Retires Suddenly Because of Health Issues - Noise11.com

Partridge Family star and now radio presenter Danny Bonaduce has announced his sudden retirement and will leave his longtime radio show this Friday.

64-year old Danny announced last week that he has a hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder that causes the build-up of fluid on the brain.

For the past 12 years, Danny Bonaduce has been the host of KZOK Seattle’s morning show, playing classic rock and taking calls.

Danny kicked off his television career as Danny Partridge in the Partridge Family.

He also had small parts in ‘Bewitched’ and ‘The Ghost and Mrs Muir’ and later The Drew Carey Show, Monk and CSI.

Danny also had a minor solo hit in the USA with ‘Dreamland’ in 1973.

Friday will officially be my last day on the radio. Looking forward to retirement in Palm Springs, also keeping a place in our beloved Seattle. Thank you for 12 amazing years on KZOK. pic.twitter.com/2zX3acydr7 — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) December 11, 2023

