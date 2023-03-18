 Dark Horse Releases Leon Russell Greatest ‘Signature Songs’ - Noise11.com
Leon Russell, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Leon Russell, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dark Horse Releases Leon Russell Greatest ‘Signature Songs’

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2023

in News

The long out of print Leon Russell ‘Signature Songs’ has been re-released on George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records.

Dark Horse is now run by George’s son Dhani. The label recently reissued Leon Russell titles:

The Leon Russell albums now on Dark Horse are:
Snapshot (2013)
Best of Hank Wilson (2009)
In Your Dreams (2008)
A Mighty Flood (2008)
Bad Country (2007)
Almost Piano (2007)
Angel In Disguise (2006)
Moonlight & Love Songs (2002)
Rhythm & Bluegrass (Hank Wilson, Vol 4) (2001)
Signature Songs (2001)
Guitar Blues (2001)
Live At Gilley’s (2000)
Crazy Love (2000)
Face In The Crowd (1999)
Legend In My Time (Hank Wilson Vol 3) (1998)
Hymns of Christmas (1995)
Hank Wilson Vol 2 (1984)

Signature Songs is out now.

Tracklist:
A Song for You
One More Love Song
Tight Rope
Stranger in a Strange Land
Hummingbird
Back to the Island
Out in the Woods
Lady Blue
Delta Lady
Magic Mirror
This Masquerade

George Harrison founded Dark Horse Records in 1974 after Apple went into hibernation. All of Harrison’s solo albums from ‘Thirty Three 1/3’ (1976) to ‘Brainwashed’ (2002) were released through Dark Horse.

The label was also home to Ravi Shankar, Splinter, Henry McCullough, Keni Burke, Attitudes, Jiva and Stairsteps. From that list only Splinter achieved chart success with ‘Costafine Town’ in 1974. It reached no 17 in the UK and no 16 in Australia.

