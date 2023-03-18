Dark Horse Releases Leon Russell Greatest ‘Signature Songs’ - Noise11.com

The long out of print Leon Russell ‘Signature Songs’ has been re-released on George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records.

Dark Horse is now run by George’s son Dhani. The label recently reissued Leon Russell titles:

The Leon Russell albums now on Dark Horse are:

Snapshot (2013)

Best of Hank Wilson (2009)

In Your Dreams (2008)

A Mighty Flood (2008)

Bad Country (2007)

Almost Piano (2007)

Angel In Disguise (2006)

Moonlight & Love Songs (2002)

Rhythm & Bluegrass (Hank Wilson, Vol 4) (2001)

Signature Songs (2001)

Guitar Blues (2001)

Live At Gilley’s (2000)

Crazy Love (2000)

Face In The Crowd (1999)

Legend In My Time (Hank Wilson Vol 3) (1998)

Hymns of Christmas (1995)

Hank Wilson Vol 2 (1984)

Signature Songs is out now.

Tracklist:

A Song for You

One More Love Song

Tight Rope

Stranger in a Strange Land

Hummingbird

Back to the Island

Out in the Woods

Lady Blue

Delta Lady

Magic Mirror

This Masquerade

George Harrison founded Dark Horse Records in 1974 after Apple went into hibernation. All of Harrison’s solo albums from ‘Thirty Three 1/3’ (1976) to ‘Brainwashed’ (2002) were released through Dark Horse.

The label was also home to Ravi Shankar, Splinter, Henry McCullough, Keni Burke, Attitudes, Jiva and Stairsteps. From that list only Splinter achieved chart success with ‘Costafine Town’ in 1974. It reached no 17 in the UK and no 16 in Australia.

