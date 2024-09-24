Dave Mason Cancels Remainder of 2024 Dates - Noise11.com

Former Traffic guitarist, the legendary Dave Mason, has cancelled the remainder of his 2024 dates due to a serious heart condition.

On Dave’s socials it reads: “Dave Mason has announced the cancellation of his Fall “Traffic Jam 2024” west coast tour after doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention.

His team of doctors expect a full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025.

Mason said, “I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s Doctor’s orders. I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

Dave Mason was a member of Traffic in 1967, 1968 and 1971. Traffic also featured Steve Winwood, Chris Wood and Jim Capaldi. Traffic had hits with ‘Paper Sun’, ‘Hole In My Shoe’ and ‘Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush’.

He also had a no 12 US hit with ‘We Don’t Disagree’ in 1977.

Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam setlist

Share Your Love (from Mariposa De Oro, 1978)

Pearly Queen (from Traffic, Traffic, 1968)

Rock and Roll Stew (from The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys, 1971)

The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys (from The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys, 1971)

The Words (from Mariposa De Oro, 1978)

Can’t Find My Way Home (from Blind Faith, Blind Faith, 1969)

Every Woman (from Its Like You Never Left, 1973)

We Just Disagree (from Let It Flow, 1977)

Forty Thousand Headmen (from Traffic, Traffic, 1968)

Shouldn’t Have Took More Than You Gave (from Alone Together, 1970)

I’m a Man (The Spencer Davis Group single 1967)

Medicated Goo (from Last Exit, 1969)

Dear Mr. Fantasy (from Dear Mr. Fantasy, 1967)

All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan cover)

Encore:

You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Supremes cover)

Feelin’ Alright? (from Traffic, Traffic, 1968)

