 Dave Mason Cancels Remainder of 2024 Dates - Noise11.com
Dave Mason Facebook photo

Dave Mason Facebook photo

Dave Mason Cancels Remainder of 2024 Dates

by Paul Cashmere on September 24, 2024

in News

Former Traffic guitarist, the legendary Dave Mason, has cancelled the remainder of his 2024 dates due to a serious heart condition.

On Dave’s socials it reads: “Dave Mason has announced the cancellation of his Fall “Traffic Jam 2024” west coast tour after doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention.

His team of doctors expect a full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025.

Mason said, “I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s Doctor’s orders. I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

Dave Mason was a member of Traffic in 1967, 1968 and 1971. Traffic also featured Steve Winwood, Chris Wood and Jim Capaldi. Traffic had hits with ‘Paper Sun’, ‘Hole In My Shoe’ and ‘Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush’.

He also had a no 12 US hit with ‘We Don’t Disagree’ in 1977.

Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam setlist

Share Your Love (from Mariposa De Oro, 1978)
Pearly Queen (from Traffic, Traffic, 1968)
Rock and Roll Stew (from The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys, 1971)
The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys (from The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys, 1971)
The Words (from Mariposa De Oro, 1978)
Can’t Find My Way Home (from Blind Faith, Blind Faith, 1969)
Every Woman (from Its Like You Never Left, 1973)
We Just Disagree (from Let It Flow, 1977)
Forty Thousand Headmen (from Traffic, Traffic, 1968)
Shouldn’t Have Took More Than You Gave (from Alone Together, 1970)
I’m a Man (The Spencer Davis Group single 1967)
Medicated Goo (from Last Exit, 1969)
Dear Mr. Fantasy (from Dear Mr. Fantasy, 1967)
All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan cover)

Encore:
You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Supremes cover)
Feelin’ Alright? (from Traffic, Traffic, 1968)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beatles in the BBC studio
New Beatles 1964 Doco Is Coming to Apple TV+

A new Beatles film documenting the legendary group's rapid rise in the US is coming to Apple TV+.

13 hours ago
Charlie Musselwhite Still Isn’t Ready To Retire #Review #Melbourne

Don’t bother asking 80 year old blues legend Charlie Musselwhite when he is retiring. I did and this was the answer I got. “I haven’t really thought about it a whole lot. I’ve really enjoyed what I am doing and I would love to come back to Australia. We have always loved Australia. Never had a problem there. Its always been a great time, great people, great audiences. Its just a beautiful place to come and we are looking forward to it.”

1 day ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Announces Tour To Promote Kamala Harris

Stevie Wonder has announced a last-minute tour in order to promote Kamala Harris.

1 day ago
The Easybeats
R.I.P. Dick Diamonde of The Easybeats

Dick Diamonde (born Dingeman van der Sluijs), founding member and bass player of Australia’s legendary rock band The Easybeats, has died at age 76. His passing was revealed on Friday 20 September, 2024.

2 days ago
MC5 Heavy Lifting
Check Out Tom Morello With MC5 ‘Heaving Lifting’

In June we announced the forthcoming release of the first MC5 album in 53 years … and the last. In February founder Wayne Kramer passed away.

4 days ago
Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)
Art Garfunkel & Art Garfunkel Jr To Release Debut Album ‘Father & Son’

Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr have made an album together. ‘Father & Son’ will be released in November.

4 days ago
Crosby Stills Nash and Young Live At Fillmore East 1969
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young 1969 Fillmore Concert Is Coming From The Archives

The next release from the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young archives is Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young ‘Live At The Fillmore East, 1969’.

September 13, 2024