Dave Mudie Premieres New Song ‘Floaty’ Featuring His Father Don Mudie - Noise11.com

Courtney Barnett drummer Dave Mudie has revealed his solo project LA Mood with a new song ‘Floaty’ featuring his father, Don Mudie of Axiom, The Groop fame.

‘Floaty’ is from LA Mood’s debut album ‘A Print Out of the Sun’ on Melbourne label Cheersquad Records and Tapes. About the song Dave says, “This song came about after a walk through a Pine Forest that I head through most days out in Castlemaine. It’s a pretty open, hopeful and floaty song, and the little chorus hook just kind of came naturally. I had a great time recording it and slowly added instruments until it felt completed, and interestingly, I made myself put the drum kit away for this one. Kat Mear from Cash Savage plays ridiculously brilliant fiddle on the chorus and outro and I got my dad to record a banging banjo solo in the middle eight, so it became a pretty special song for me and a little different to what I’d normally record”.

While the full-time drummer for Courtney Barnett, Dave estimated he has played drums in over 40 bands as the drummer on call whenever someone needs to, well, call a drummer.

Don Mudie’s history dates back to The Groop in the 1960s with Brain Cadd. He also was a member of Axiom with Brian and together they had the duo Brian Cadd & Don Mudie and the hit song ‘Show Me The Way’.

The new single from A Print Out of the Sun, “Floaty”, features Don Mudie on banjo and Kat Mear from Cash Savage and the Last Drinks on fiddle.

