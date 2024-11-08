Davey Lane’s new song ‘God I’m Fucked Up Over You’ comes at a crucial time for America. Davey used footage from his recent US trip to construct the video.

You have to go to YouTube to see the video because it is age restricted and cannot be embedded here (here is a link) but we can play you the audio.

Davey says, “Myself and dear friend, universally-loved Brisbane musician and solo artist of repute Seja Vogel, have journeyed to Nashville on a musical pilgrimage to see a musical hero of ours in concert. Our kind host, manager/promoter/filmmaker (bloody overachiever…) Jeremy Dylan had kindly offered to shoot a very quick clip for my single (the cheery, love-dun-done-me-wrong “God, I’m Fucked Up Over You”) whilst in town. Having arrived from Melbourne the day prior, my brain felt like it was melting through my facial orifices from the dreaded jet aeroplane lag. “Jeremy sir, may we postpone til tomorrow? My brain feels like it is melting through my facial orifices.” “No.” came the response.

“The only window is upon us. The iron is scolding. We must strike without delay.” After a short delay to get beer, we absconded to the Gallatin Pike to catch “the dying embers of the light” and quickly shoot some footage. This is what you see – the rest was filmed by self on an authentic Super 8 camera (honest, guvnor…) as I rapidly fell in love with the city of Nashville and, a few days later, Dekalb and Vandebilt in Brooklyn. Notable cameos from my favourite cats N. Lee and Ringo Stardust. Doggo’s name was not caught (I did ask). Who were we there to see? Watch the video for the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it answer…”

Five Facts About Australian Guitarist Davey Lane Davey Lane is a renowned Australian guitarist and musician known for his impressive career and contributions to the music industry. Here are five interesting facts about him: 1. Early Career with You Am I

Davey Lane is best known for his long-standing role as the lead guitarist for the Australian rock band You Am I. He joined the band in 1999 and has since been an integral part of their sound and success, contributing to numerous albums and live performances over the years. 2. Solo Projects

In addition to his work with You Am I, Davey Lane has pursued a solo career, showcasing his versatility and talent as a musician. He has released several solo albums, including “The Good Borne of Bad Tymes” and “I’m Gonna Burn Out Bright,” which display his unique style and musical influences. 3. Collaboration with Other Artists

Davey Lane is known for his collaborations with various artists across different genres. He has worked with musicians such as Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, and Todd Rundgren, bringing his distinctive guitar skills to a wide range of musical projects. 4. Recent Releases

One of Davey Lane’s recent songs, “God, I’m Fucked Up Over You,” was released at a significant time for America. The music video for the song features footage from his recent trip to the United States, including scenes from Nashville and Brooklyn. The song highlights his ability to capture personal and emotional experiences in his music. 5. Inventive Music Videos

Davey Lane is not only a talented musician but also a creative visual artist. For the music video of “God, I’m Fucked Up Over You,” he used an authentic Super 8 camera to film parts of the footage himself. This innovative approach adds a nostalgic and personal touch to his work, making his videos stand out. These facts highlight Davey Lane’s diverse talents and contributions to the music industry, both in Australia and internationally.

