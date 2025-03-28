David Bowie Childhood Home In London For Sale - Noise11.com

David Bowie’s childhood home in Bromley in Greater London is up for sale.

David Jones was six years old when the family moved into the house on Canon Road in 1953. They were at the house for one year.

The two storey terrace home has a modern kitchen and private garden.

According to the listing agent Leaders,

Welcome to this charming 2-bedroom period terraced house located in a quiet residential position close to the heart of Bickley on the borders of Bromley. This Victorian property exudes a sense of peace and tranquillity, making it the perfect place to call home. Neutral and good condition presentation allows you to put your own personal touch on the space. Two receptions offer versatile living, and the modern fitted kitchen will satisfy the keenest of culinary enthusiasts. Two double bedrooms offer a welcoming feel with the huge four piece bathroom being en-suite. The house boasts a lovely garden, ideal for enjoying a morning coffee or hosting a BBQ with friends. Chain Free. Fun fact musician David Bowie lived here in his younger days. Council Tax Band: D.

The asking price is £449,500 ($AUD926,000).

