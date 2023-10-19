 David Bowie ‘Pin-Ups’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
David Bowie Pin-Ups

David Bowie Pin-Ups

David Bowie ‘Pin-Ups’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on October 19, 2023

in News

19 October 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the David Bowie covers album ‘Pin-Ups’.

‘Pin-Ups’, released 19 October, 1973, was the seventh Bowie album. It was Bowie’s second album for 1973. ‘Aladdin Sane’ was released just six months earlier.

The ‘Pin-Ups’ cover features Bowie as Ziggy Stardust with supermodel Twiggy. The image was originally intended for a Vogue Magazine feature.

‘Pin-Ups’ featured 12 covers of song by artists who all influenced David.

‘Rosalyn’ by The Pretty Things
‘Here Comes The Night’ by Them
‘I Wish You Would’ by The Yardbirds
‘See Emily Play’ by Pink Floyd
‘Everything’s Alright’ by The Mojos
‘I Can’t Explain’ by The Who
‘Friday On My Mind’ by The Easybeats
‘Sorrow’ by The Merseys
‘Don’t Bring Me Down’ by The Pretty Things
‘Shapes of Things’ by The Yardbirds
‘Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere’ by The Who
‘Where Have All The Good Times Gone’ by The Kinks.

Bowie was long rumoured to be working on a ‘Pin-Ups 2’ and when I had the chance to interview him, I asked the question about what ever happened to it. He said that instead of doing a sequel, he decided to spread his covers out across his studio albums. If you cherry-pick the Bowie catalogue, you will discover these post ‘Pin-Ups’ Bowie covers:

‘Across The Universe’ by The Beatles on ‘Young Americans’
‘Kingdom Come’ by Tom Verlaine on ‘Scary Monsters and Super Creeps’
‘Don’t Look Down’ by Iggy Pop on ‘Tonight’
‘God Only Knows’ by The Beach Boys from ‘Tonight’
‘I Keep Forgettin’ by Chuck Jackson on ‘Tonight’
‘Bang Bang’ by Iggy Pop on ‘Never Let Me Down’
‘I Feel Free’ by Cream on ‘Black Tie White Noise’
‘Night Flights’ by Scott Walker on ‘Black Tie White Noise’
‘I Know Its Gonna Happen Someday’ by Morrissey on ‘Black Tie White Noise’
‘Cactus’ by The Pixies on ‘Heathen’
‘Pablo Picasso’ by Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers on ‘Reality’
‘Try Some Buy Some’ by George Harrison on ‘Reality’
‘Waterloo Sunset’ by The Kinks on ‘Reality’ (Japanese pressing)

Bowie has also scattered non-album covers across compilations and b-sides including Chuck Berry’s ‘Round and Round’, Lou Reed’s ‘White Light/White Heat’ and ‘Its Hard To Be A Saint In The City’ by Bruce Springsteen.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
A Deep Dive Into The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The first time I heard ‘Hackney Diamonds’ I loved it. The Stones finally had an album of new songs and they sounded great, instantly catchy and memorable. However, by the third listen it starts to feel like a Pop record by a Rock band. Producer Andrew Watt (Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi, Post Malone as well as Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John and Eddie Vedder) was a strange choice for a band like The Stones. (I was up to eight in a row listens by the time this was finalised).

15 seconds ago
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel ‘i/o’ Album To Be Released In December

Peter Gabriel has announced an official release date for his ‘i/o’ album after dropping one new track per month on every full moon of the past year.

9 hours ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Plays She’s A Woman For First Time In 19 Years At First Australian Show #SETLIST

The Paul McCartney fan treat on the opening night of the ‘Got Back’ tour in Australia was The Beatles ‘She’s A Woman’. Sir Paul last played the song at Glastonbury in 2004 and has only ever performed The Beatles b-side solo 21 times before but it did get a bash with The Beatles 123 times.

20 hours ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Treats Fans To Rarities At Soundcheck Ahead of First Australian Show

Sir Paul McCartney is kicking off his ‘Got Back’ tour tonight (18 October 2023) in Adelaide, South Australia with a special treat at soundcheck for the fans who paid for the added experience.

21 hours ago
Graham Nash photo by Ros O'Gorman
Graham Nash Sells His Songwriting Catalogue To Irving Azoff

Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Hollies legend Graham Nash has sold his songwriting catalogue to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. Details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Fan Stumps Sir Paul With Adelaide Song Question

Paul McCartney performed for 30 fans at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre yesterday (October 17) with the 15 invited fans also allowed to ask Sir Paul a question. McCartney fan Greg Swan of Wollongong stumped Sir Paul with his question when he asked if he had ever written any songs in Adelaide on previous visits. Paul said he couldn’t remember. The correct answer should have been “Yes, I wrote ‘Cook of the House’ in Adelaide in 1975.

1 day ago
Nazareth
DSL Dire Straits Legacy and Nazareth Announce 2024 Australian Dates

DSL Dire Straits Legacy, featuring Dire Straits keyboard player Alan Clark, and Nazareth, featuring original member Pete Agnew, will tour Australia in January 2024.

1 day ago