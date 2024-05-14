 David Gilmour Announces First Live Shows In Eight Years - Noise11.com
David Gilmour London 2024 Copyright Anton Corbijn

David Gilmour London 2024 Copyright Anton Corbijn

David Gilmour Announces First Live Shows In Eight Years

by Paul Cashmere on May 14, 2024

in News

David Gilmour will perform in concert for the first time in eight years with dates for Los Angeles and New York in October and November.

The live shows in New York and Los Angeles will be Gilmour’s only concert appearances in North America and will take place at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on October 29 & 30 and at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on November 4 & 5.

The dates come after the September release of Gilmour’s next solo album ‘Luck and Strange’. The first track from the album titled ‘The Piper’s Call’ is out now.

Players on the album are Guy Pratt & Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, Rob Gentry & Roger Eno on keyboards with string and choral arrangements by Will Gardner. The title track also features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David’s house.

Gilmour’s live band is David Gilmour, guitar & vocals; Guy Pratt, bass and background vocals; Greg Phillinganes, keyboards; Rob Gentry, Keyboards; Adam Betts, drums; Ben Worsley, guitar; Louise Marshall, background vocals; Hattie Webb, background vocals and Charlie Webb, background vocals.

Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson wrote the majority of the lyrics. Samson says of the lyrical themes covered on ‘Luck and Strange’, “It’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant.” Gilmour elaborates, “We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things.”

Gilmour’s last concert was September 30, 2016 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Setlist:

Set 1:
5 A.M. (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)
Rattle That Lock (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)
Faces of Stone (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)
What Do You Want From Me (from Pink Floyd, The Division Bell, 1994)
The Blue (from On An Island, 2016)
The Great Gig in the Sky (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
A Boat Lies Waiting (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)
Wish You Were Here (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)
Money (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
In Any Tongue (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)
High Hopes (from Pink Floyd, The Division Bell, 1994)

Set 2:
One of These Days (from Pink Floyd, Meddle, 1971)
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V) (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)
Fat Old Sun (from Pink Floyd, Atom Heart Mother, 1970)
Coming Back to Life (from Pink Floyd, The Division Bell, 1994)
On an Island (from On An Island, 2016)
The Girl in the Yellow Dress (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)
Today (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)
Sorrow (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Run Like Hell (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Encore:
Time (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Breathe (Reprise) (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Comfortably Numb (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tierney Brothers
Half of Human Nature, Tierney Brothers, Premiere Debut Single ‘Lemonade’

Half of Human Nature, brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney, have broken away from the group for their first duo single ‘Lemonade’.

4 days ago
Mike Campbell & Dirty Knobs Vagabonds Virgins and Misfits
Mike Campbell Has New Dirty Knobs Album On The Way

Mike Campbell has a third Dirty Knobs album on the way he is calling ‘Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits’.

4 days ago
Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey from Bernard's Facebook page
Fanning Dempsey National Park Premiere First Song ‘Disconnect’

When Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey were looking for a name for their new project Powderkate or Something For Finger didn’t sound right. So they became Fanning Dempsey National Park.

4 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
More Drake Drama, Intruder Arrested At His Home

An attempted intruder was arrested outside of Drake's home a day after his security guard was shot at the same location.

4 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Gives Surprise Performance At Met Gala

Ariana Grande was the surprise musical guest at this year's Met Gala.

6 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Man Shot Outside Drake’s Home

A man has been shot outside of Drake's Toronto home. A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after a shooting outside the rapper's home in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, according to CBC and Toronto's CityNews.

6 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Denies Sexual Predator Claims In His Latest Track

Drake has denied that he's a sexual predator in his latest Kendrick Lamar diss track.

May 7, 2024