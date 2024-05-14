David Gilmour Announces First Live Shows In Eight Years - Noise11.com

David Gilmour will perform in concert for the first time in eight years with dates for Los Angeles and New York in October and November.

The live shows in New York and Los Angeles will be Gilmour’s only concert appearances in North America and will take place at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on October 29 & 30 and at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on November 4 & 5.

The dates come after the September release of Gilmour’s next solo album ‘Luck and Strange’. The first track from the album titled ‘The Piper’s Call’ is out now.

Players on the album are Guy Pratt & Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, Rob Gentry & Roger Eno on keyboards with string and choral arrangements by Will Gardner. The title track also features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David’s house.

Gilmour’s live band is David Gilmour, guitar & vocals; Guy Pratt, bass and background vocals; Greg Phillinganes, keyboards; Rob Gentry, Keyboards; Adam Betts, drums; Ben Worsley, guitar; Louise Marshall, background vocals; Hattie Webb, background vocals and Charlie Webb, background vocals.

Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson wrote the majority of the lyrics. Samson says of the lyrical themes covered on ‘Luck and Strange’, “It’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant.” Gilmour elaborates, “We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things.”

Gilmour’s last concert was September 30, 2016 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Setlist:

Set 1:

5 A.M. (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)

Rattle That Lock (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)

Faces of Stone (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)

What Do You Want From Me (from Pink Floyd, The Division Bell, 1994)

The Blue (from On An Island, 2016)

The Great Gig in the Sky (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

A Boat Lies Waiting (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)

Wish You Were Here (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)

Money (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

In Any Tongue (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)

High Hopes (from Pink Floyd, The Division Bell, 1994)

Set 2:

One of These Days (from Pink Floyd, Meddle, 1971)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V) (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)

Fat Old Sun (from Pink Floyd, Atom Heart Mother, 1970)

Coming Back to Life (from Pink Floyd, The Division Bell, 1994)

On an Island (from On An Island, 2016)

The Girl in the Yellow Dress (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)

Today (from Rattle That Lock, 2015)

Sorrow (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Run Like Hell (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Encore:

Time (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Breathe (Reprise) (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Comfortably Numb (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

