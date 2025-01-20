David Gray Officially Releases His 13th Album ‘Dear Life’ - Noise11.com

David Gray has released brand new music for 2025. ‘Dear Life’ is his 13th album but he isn’t superstitious about the number.

“I was born on the 13th of June so it’s a lucky number for me,” David Gray tells Noise11.com.

Its now more than 30 years since the first David Gray album. ‘A Century Ends’ came out in 1993 so it is 31 years from the first album to this one. It’s been a while. I don’t know why it is but this one is connected. Sometimes they feel like they have a bit of extra. This one was a bit of extra. These songs were born standing up”.

Watch the complete Noise11 interview with David gray discussing ‘Dear Life’:

Dear Life tracklist:

1. After The Harvest

2. Plus & Minus

3. Eyes Made Rain

4. Leave Taking

5. I Saw Love

6. Fighting Talk

7. Sunlight On Water

8. That Day Must Surely Come

9. Singing For The Pharaoh

10. The Messenger*

11. Acceptance (It’s Alright)

12. Future Bride

13. The Only Ones

14. The First Stone

15. More Than Anything*

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com