David Lee Roth Covers Gerry Rafferty’s ‘Baker Street’ - Noise11.com

David Lee Roth has officially released his cover of Gerry Rafferty’s 70s classic ‘Baker Street’.

The video features an animation of David Lee Roth’s 1951 Mercury.

‘Baker Street’ was a 1978 for ex-Steelers Wheel member Gerry Rafferty. The song won the 1979 Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Gerry Rafferty died 4 January 2011 at age 63.

