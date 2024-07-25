 David Lee Roth Covers Gerry Rafferty’s ‘Baker Street’ - Noise11.com
David Lee Roth Covers Gerry Rafferty’s ‘Baker Street’

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2024

in News

David Lee Roth has officially released his cover of Gerry Rafferty’s 70s classic ‘Baker Street’.

The video features an animation of David Lee Roth’s 1951 Mercury.

‘Baker Street’ was a 1978 for ex-Steelers Wheel member Gerry Rafferty. The song won the 1979 Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Gerry Rafferty died 4 January 2011 at age 63.

