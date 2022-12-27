David Lee Roth Releases Yet Another Re-Recording Of A Van Halen Song - Noise11.com

In 2022 David Lee Roth has been working his way through the Van Halen catalogue, knocking out solo versions of some Van Halen classics. The latest is ‘Everybody Wants Some’.

Everybody Wants Some

Roth recorded a batch of Van Halen tracks in May 2022 at Henson Studios in Hollywood. Legend has it 14 songs were recorded that day, maybe in a few hours.

Not all songs we classics. ‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Then Anyway’ was an unreleased Van Halen song recorded in 2007 but never released.

Roth’s band has Francis Valentino on drums, Ryan Wheeler on bass and Al Estrada on guitar. The songs have been added to streaming services but Roth hasn’t said if the 14 tracks will eventually make up an album.

Previously released were:

You Really Got Me

Dance The Night Away

Ain’t Talking About Love

Panama

