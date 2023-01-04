De La Soul Music Is Finally Going To Streaming Services - Noise11.com

De La Soul’s music catalogue will finally be made available to streaming services from 3 March 2023.

The date marks the first time all De La Soul music prior to 2004 will stream. The catalogue owned by Warner Bros. Records and Tommy Boy Records was in dispute over royalties. De La Soul sampled many artists who took legal action over the unauthorised use of their songs in De La Soul songs.

Tommy Boy Records founder Tom Silverman took back ownership of his label from Warner in 2017 and in 2021 sold the catalogue to Reservoir $100 million. As well as the music of De La Soul, the sale included the works of Queen Latifah, Naughty By Nature, Coolio, House of Pain and 808 State.

The De La Soul albums to stream from March are 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2001).

