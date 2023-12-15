Delsinki & Mick Thomas Honor Dion Hirini With ‘Sunkilda Sinset’ - Noise11.com

Delinski and Mick Thomas have brought together the cast of ‘Keep The Circle Unbroken’ to pay tribute to their friend and fellow musician Dion Hirini.

Musicians and singers and the record include John Kendall, Jeff Consi, Rob Hornbuckle, James Macaulay, Delsinki, Mick Thomas, Brooke Taylor, Bobby Valentine and Olivia Nathan.

Delinksi said, “The track was written by myself and Mick Thomas and was written around the opening riff which I wrote whilst sitting on St Kilda beach with my guitar after Blx’s passing,” explains Delsinki. “It references ‘Sarah’ – Sarah Gurry – who Dion and I played in a trio with every Friday in St Kilda for about five years. The three of us shared a strong connection. Another lyric refers to his last show: ‘… and the night that you left us may be the best that you played.’

Dion passed away suddenly in March 2021 on his way home from a show from a heart condition.

Vika & Linda Bull called Dion ‘the third sister’. He worked with them for 10 years. Dion also worked with Vika in ‘At last The Etta James Story’. He has also worked with paul Kelly, Vanessa Amorosi and Kasey Chambers and was about to perform with Debra Bryne at the time of his passing.

Delinski added, “In March of 2021 after a Keep The Circle Unbroken gig at Bundy Hall in Gippsland, we lost our dear friend and musical partner, Dion Hirini. Mick Thomas and I penned a song for Blx as he was affectionately known, and returned to Bundy Hall in Nov ’23 to record it. This is that song…. for Dion”.

The song was written by Delinski and Thomas.

Delsinki & Mick Thomas with cast members from Keep the CIrcle Unbroken – ‘Sunkilda Sinset (A Song for Dion)’ is out now and available from

delsinki.bandcamp.com/track/sunkilda-sinset-a-song-for-dion.

MICK THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION

Thu Dec 14 – Wheatsheaf, Thebarton SA

Fri Dec 15 – Wheatsheaf, Thebarton SA

Sat Dec 16th – Navy Club, Fremantle WA

Sun Dec 17th – Oxford, Leederville WA

Wed Dec 20th – Arcobar, Heatherton VIC

Thu Dec 21- Shotkickers, Thornbury VIC

Fri Dec 22 – Shotkickers, Thornbury VIC

Sat Dec 23 – Shotkickers, Thornbury VIC

NYD Mon Jan 1 – Archies Creek, VIC

All tickets at: mickthomas.com/shows

DELSINKI & THE QUIET COACHMEN

Sat Feb 17 – Archies Creek VIC

Sat Feb 24 – Scotty’s Garage, Seaford VIC

THE DESERTERS (DELSINKI & BROOKE TAYLOR)

Mon Feb 5 – Bright Courthouse Theatre, Bright VIC

Tue Feb 16 – The Waterwheel Tavern, Lake Tyers VIC

Fri Feb 23 – George Lane, St Kilda VIC

Sun Feb 25 – Blarney Books, Port Fairy VIC

Fri March 8 – Cosmopolitan Hotel, Trentham VIC

Sat March 9 – The Hindmarsh Hotel, Jeparit VIC

Sun March 10 – Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC

Sat March 16 – Coolart Wetlands & Homestead – Somers VIC

Tickets available from www.delsinki.com/shows

