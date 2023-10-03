Demi Lovato Has A Holiday Special On The Way - Noise11.com

Demi Lovato has announced her upcoming Christmas special, titled A Very Demi Holiday Special.

Streaming company Roku has announced its plans for a festive special featuring the Confident hitmaker.

During the special, Demi, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, will treat audiences to performances of Christmas classics, including Jingle Bell Rock, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Additionally, she will include songs from her latest album, Revamped. They will also perform with at least one other artist, although no further details have been released.

In a statement, Demi said, “The holidays are such a special time of the year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!”

The special will be produced by OBB Pictures and executive produced by Demi, OBB’s Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Simone Spira, and Todd Yasui.

Executive producer Michael added, “We’ve had the honor of collaborating with Demi a number of times, and across documentaries, music videos, live performances, and podcasts, we’ve seen first-hand how uniquely multi-talented she is. Yet again, in typical Demi fashion, A Very Demi Holiday Special delivers.”

Demi has previously collaborated with OBB Pictures on Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, 4D with Demi Lovato, and Demi Lovato: Live Acoustic Performances.

A Very Demi Holiday Special is set to be released on Roku on 8 December.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

