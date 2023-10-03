 Demi Lovato Has A Holiday Special On The Way - Noise11.com
Demi Lovato. music news, noise11.com

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Has A Holiday Special On The Way

by Music-News.com on October 4, 2023

in News

Demi Lovato has announced her upcoming Christmas special, titled A Very Demi Holiday Special.

Streaming company Roku has announced its plans for a festive special featuring the Confident hitmaker.

During the special, Demi, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, will treat audiences to performances of Christmas classics, including Jingle Bell Rock, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Additionally, she will include songs from her latest album, Revamped. They will also perform with at least one other artist, although no further details have been released.

In a statement, Demi said, “The holidays are such a special time of the year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!”

The special will be produced by OBB Pictures and executive produced by Demi, OBB’s Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Simone Spira, and Todd Yasui.

Executive producer Michael added, “We’ve had the honor of collaborating with Demi a number of times, and across documentaries, music videos, live performances, and podcasts, we’ve seen first-hand how uniquely multi-talented she is. Yet again, in typical Demi fashion, A Very Demi Holiday Special delivers.”

Demi has previously collaborated with OBB Pictures on Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, 4D with Demi Lovato, and Demi Lovato: Live Acoustic Performances.

A Very Demi Holiday Special is set to be released on Roku on 8 December.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Grimes
Grimes Begs Elon Musk To Allow Her To See Her Child

Grimes has been pleading with Elon Musk over his X platform, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for access to their child.

10 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Releases Trailer for Fan Living Room Sessions

Following the release of his new album Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran has dropped the trailer for his ‘Fan Living Room Sessions’ – 14 exclusive, intimate performances of each track from the album that Ed performed, and filmed, in fans’ houses. All 14 videos will go live at 6pm BST tonight below.

1 day ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyonce To Take Renaissance To Cinemas Around The World

Beyoncé has confirmed the upcoming release of her Renaissance World Tour concert movie.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran, 2013, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ed Sheeran Celebrates New Album With New York Pub Crawl

Ed Sheeran celebrated the release of his new album Autumn Variations with a raucous pub crawl around New York City.

3 days ago
Daft Punk Random Access Memories drumless edition
Not a Joke – Sony To Release Drumless Version of Daft Punk ‘Random Access Memories’

More proof that the music business is descending into utter ridiculousness comes news that there is a drumless version of the Daft Punk classic ‘Random Access Memories’ on the way.

6 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Place Touring In Hiatus

The 1975 are set to embark on an “indefinite hiatus” from live shows after completing their current jaunt.

7 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Eras Movie Heading To Cinemas

Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert film will be released globally next month.

September 27, 2023