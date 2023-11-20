 Did Adele Just Confirm She Has Remarried? - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images supplied by Live Nation

Did Adele Just Confirm She Has Remarried?

by Music-News.com on November 21, 2023

in News

Adele reportedly announced during a recent comedy show that she is married to Rich Paul.

Two audience members at comedian Alan Carr’s stand-up show in Los Angeles on Saturday claimed to Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi that the singer announced she had recently tied the knot with the sports agent.

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did’,” one onlooker wrote.

Another added, “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did’. Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.”

They continued, “Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him – they’re best friends.”

Alan and Adele have been close friends for years and the Rolling in the Deep singer officiated the comedian’s wedding to his then-husband Paul in 2018.

Adele previously sparked marriage speculation when she referred to Rich as her “husband” during her Las Vegas residency in September.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings last month, Rich addressed the rumours when host Gayle King asked if she could refer to Adele as “Mrs. Paul”.

“You can say whatever you want,” he coyly replied, before noting that his private life is “not for the media”.

Adele and Rich began dating in 2021.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Shakira
Shakira Coughs Up Millions To Clear Tax Bill

Shakira has paid a $7.6 million (£6 million) fine to settle her tax fraud case in Spain.

18 hours ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Will Return To Australia in 2024

Coldplay will be back in Australia in 2024 for shows in Sydney and Melbourne as well as nipping over to New Zealand for one in Auckland in October and November 2024.

2 days ago
Megan Washington MSO
Meg Washington To Perform With Tasmanian, Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras

Meg Washington will perform with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in January and February 2024.

4 days ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse 20th Anniversary ‘Frank’ Coming

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s highly influential debut album, “Frank”, UMR/Island are releasing this seminal record as a picture disc for the very first time on February 2nd 2024.

5 days ago
30 Seconds To Mars - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
30 Seconds To Mars Announce Australian Dates for 2024

30 Seconds To Mars will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Australia in 2024.

November 10, 2023
2023 Buckcherry publicity photo
Buckcherry To Tour Australia In 2024 With Rose Tattoo

Buckcherry are coming back to Australia in 2024 for a tour with Rose Tattoo.

November 9, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Extra Taylor Swift Tickets To Go On Sale In Australia on Friday

Extra tickets to Taylor Swift in Australia have gone on sale following configurations of the venues.

November 9, 2023