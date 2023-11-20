Did Adele Just Confirm She Has Remarried? - Noise11.com

Adele reportedly announced during a recent comedy show that she is married to Rich Paul.

Two audience members at comedian Alan Carr’s stand-up show in Los Angeles on Saturday claimed to Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi that the singer announced she had recently tied the knot with the sports agent.

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did’,” one onlooker wrote.

Another added, “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did’. Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.”

They continued, “Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him – they’re best friends.”

Alan and Adele have been close friends for years and the Rolling in the Deep singer officiated the comedian’s wedding to his then-husband Paul in 2018.

Adele previously sparked marriage speculation when she referred to Rich as her “husband” during her Las Vegas residency in September.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings last month, Rich addressed the rumours when host Gayle King asked if she could refer to Adele as “Mrs. Paul”.

“You can say whatever you want,” he coyly replied, before noting that his private life is “not for the media”.

Adele and Rich began dating in 2021.

