Diesel To Play Forever Tour Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Diesel will head out around Australia on a theatre tour in 2024 to showcase his 16th album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’.

The new album comes at a prolific time after the release of 2020’s ‘Sunset Suburbia’ and 2021’s ‘Alone With Blues’.

Diesel says about the new album “After recording and releasing two albums in a pandemic, it feels great to be releasing this new album! I’m not sure what normal is, but it feels great to be still doing this with others around me. It’s always inspiring for me to see the excitement of people, especially as the recording process starts out as very insular, in this case a one-man journey. It’s always a challenge to put into words what something sounds like, but I feel like there are a lot of influences going on, probably more than any record I’ve made but somehow it feels the most cohesive at the same time.”

DIESEL – FOREVER NATIONAL TOUR DATES

Sat 13 Jan 24 | Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW

Sat 24 Feb | Dunstan Playhouse, Festival Centre, Adelaide SA

Fri 01 Mar | Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne Vic

Fri 22 Mar | Regal Theatre Subiaco, Perth WA

Sat 23 Mar | Heart Theatre, Margaret River WA

Fri 12 Apr | Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Sat 13 Apr | The Tivoli, Brisbane Qld

