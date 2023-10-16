 Diesel To Play Forever Tour Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte

Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte

Diesel To Play Forever Tour Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2023

in News

Diesel will head out around Australia on a theatre tour in 2024 to showcase his 16th album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’.

The new album comes at a prolific time after the release of 2020’s ‘Sunset Suburbia’ and 2021’s ‘Alone With Blues’.

Diesel says about the new album “After recording and releasing two albums in a pandemic, it feels great to be releasing this new album! I’m not sure what normal is, but it feels great to be still doing this with others around me. It’s always inspiring for me to see the excitement of people, especially as the recording process starts out as very insular, in this case a one-man journey. It’s always a challenge to put into words what something sounds like, but I feel like there are a lot of influences going on, probably more than any record I’ve made but somehow it feels the most cohesive at the same time.”

DIESEL – FOREVER NATIONAL TOUR DATES

Sat 13 Jan 24 | Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW
Sat 24 Feb | Dunstan Playhouse, Festival Centre, Adelaide SA
Fri 01 Mar | Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne Vic
Fri 22 Mar | Regal Theatre Subiaco, Perth WA
Sat 23 Mar | Heart Theatre, Margaret River WA
Fri 12 Apr | Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Sat 13 Apr | The Tivoli, Brisbane Qld

Related Posts

Andy White
Andy White’s Spoken Word Track ‘Bass Priority’ Is The Yes For Moving Forward

When Andy White wrote ‘Bass Priority’ is was a song in support of the referendum. Now it’s a song about moving forward.

7 mins ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet To Play Special Shows For ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’ Book Release

Dog Trumpet will perform at book launches for Stuart Lloyd’s new Mental As Anything book ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’.

3 hours ago
BETH ORTON Credit Eliot Lee Hazel
Beth Orton Reschedules Australian Tour

Beth Orton has rescheduled her upcoming Australian tour to April 2024. The tour was to start in Melbourne on 22 November. It will now begin in Melbourne on 24 April, 2024.

5 hours ago
Don Walker, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Don Walker Premieres ‘Jungle Pam’ Video

Noise11 is proud to present the premiere of Don Walker’s ‘Jungle Pam’ video.

7 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Liam Gallagher To Take Definitely Maybe On The Road

Liam Gallagher has taken ownership of the Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe’ album announcing the ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30 Years’ tour.

8 hours ago
Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Extreme Premiere ‘Hurricane’ Video

Extreme have released a music video for the ‘Six’ track ‘Hurricane.

4 days ago
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Premieres New Song ‘TK421’

Lenny Kravitz has premiered his new song ‘TK421’ and announced details of his next album ‘Blue Electric Light’.

4 days ago