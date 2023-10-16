Diesel To Play Forever Tour Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Diesel will head out around Australia on a theatre tour in 2024 to showcase his 16th album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’.
The new album comes at a prolific time after the release of 2020’s ‘Sunset Suburbia’ and 2021’s ‘Alone With Blues’.
Diesel says about the new album “After recording and releasing two albums in a pandemic, it feels great to be releasing this new album! I’m not sure what normal is, but it feels great to be still doing this with others around me. It’s always inspiring for me to see the excitement of people, especially as the recording process starts out as very insular, in this case a one-man journey. It’s always a challenge to put into words what something sounds like, but I feel like there are a lot of influences going on, probably more than any record I’ve made but somehow it feels the most cohesive at the same time.”
DIESEL – FOREVER NATIONAL TOUR DATES
Sat 13 Jan 24 | Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW
Sat 24 Feb | Dunstan Playhouse, Festival Centre, Adelaide SA
Fri 01 Mar | Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne Vic
Fri 22 Mar | Regal Theatre Subiaco, Perth WA
Sat 23 Mar | Heart Theatre, Margaret River WA
Fri 12 Apr | Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Sat 13 Apr | The Tivoli, Brisbane Qld
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE