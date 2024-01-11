Dinosaur Jr Add Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Dinosaur Jr will play a standalone headline show in Melbourne the night before the Tentpole festival.

The new date on 16 February will now kick off the Dinosaur Jr Australia and New Zealand dates for 2024.

Watch the Noise11 Dinosaur Jr interview

Dinosaur Jr and select J. Mascis solo dates are:

Friday 16 February

Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

With special guests Stepmother

Tuesday 20 February

Liberty Hall | Sydney, NSW

J MASCIS SOLO SHOW

Wednesday 21 February

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

With special guests Stepmother

Friday 23 February

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

With special guests Stepmother

Saturday 24 February

The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD

J MASCIS SOLO SHOW

Monday 26 February

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

With special guests Stepmother

Wednesday 28 February

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

With special guests Stepmother

Saturday 2 March

Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

With special guests Office Dog

*Also performing at Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree, Geelong, Sat 17 Feb

more info via tentpolemusicfestival.com

Dinosaur Jr. is an American rock band that was formed in 1984 in Amherst, Massachusetts. The founding members were J Mascis (guitar, vocals), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Emmett Jefferson “Murph” Murphy III (drums). The line-up has gone through changes over the years, but J Mascis has remained the constant driving force of the band.

Dinosaur Jr. played a significant role in the development of alternative rock and the emerging grunge scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their loud, distorted guitar sound, combined with Mascis’s unique vocal style, contributed to their influence on bands like Nirvana and the broader alternative rock movement.

The band’s early albums, particularly “You’re Living All Over Me” (1987) and “Bug” (1988), received critical acclaim and are considered influential in the alternative rock genre. These albums showcased J Mascis’s distinctive guitar work and songwriting style.

After a period of disbandment in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Dinosaur Jr. reunited in 2005 with the original lineup of J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph. The reunion resulted in new albums, including “Beyond” (2007) and “I Bet on Sky” (2012), and the band continued to tour and release music in the following years.

J Mascis is known for his distinctive guitar style, characterized by his extensive use of feedback, distortion, and a penchant for playing loud. His guitar work has been influential in the alternative and indie rock scenes. Mascis is often recognized for his mastery of the Fender Jazzmaster guitar, which has become synonymous with his sound.

