 Dinosaur Jr Add Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr, photo by Ros O'Gorman

J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dinosaur Jr Add Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2024

in News

Dinosaur Jr will play a standalone headline show in Melbourne the night before the Tentpole festival.

The new date on 16 February will now kick off the Dinosaur Jr Australia and New Zealand dates for 2024.

Watch the Noise11 Dinosaur Jr interview

Dinosaur Jr and select J. Mascis solo dates are:

Friday 16 February
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
With special guests Stepmother

Tuesday 20 February
Liberty Hall | Sydney, NSW
J MASCIS SOLO SHOW

Wednesday 21 February
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
With special guests Stepmother

Friday 23 February
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
With special guests Stepmother

Saturday 24 February
The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD
J MASCIS SOLO SHOW

Monday 26 February
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
With special guests Stepmother

 Wednesday 28 February
The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
With special guests Stepmother

Saturday 2 March
Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
With special guests Office Dog

*Also performing at Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree, Geelong, Sat 17 Feb
more info via tentpolemusicfestival.com

Dinosaur Jr. is an American rock band that was formed in 1984 in Amherst, Massachusetts. The founding members were J Mascis (guitar, vocals), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Emmett Jefferson “Murph” Murphy III (drums). The line-up has gone through changes over the years, but J Mascis has remained the constant driving force of the band.

Dinosaur Jr. played a significant role in the development of alternative rock and the emerging grunge scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their loud, distorted guitar sound, combined with Mascis’s unique vocal style, contributed to their influence on bands like Nirvana and the broader alternative rock movement.

The band’s early albums, particularly “You’re Living All Over Me” (1987) and “Bug” (1988), received critical acclaim and are considered influential in the alternative rock genre. These albums showcased J Mascis’s distinctive guitar work and songwriting style.

After a period of disbandment in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Dinosaur Jr. reunited in 2005 with the original lineup of J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph. The reunion resulted in new albums, including “Beyond” (2007) and “I Bet on Sky” (2012), and the band continued to tour and release music in the following years.

J Mascis is known for his distinctive guitar style, characterized by his extensive use of feedback, distortion, and a penchant for playing loud. His guitar work has been influential in the alternative and indie rock scenes. Mascis is often recognized for his mastery of the Fender Jazzmaster guitar, which has become synonymous with his sound.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rik Emmett Diamonds
Legendary Canadian Guitarist Rik Emmett To Release Early 90s Best Of

Former Triumph guitarist Rik Emmett has curated a Best Of compiled from his three Duke Street releases, all released between 1990 and 1995.

20 mins ago
Scorpions Eye II Eye
James Kottak of Scorpions Dies Aged 61

One time Scorpions drummer James Kottak has died at age 61.

22 hours ago
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinead O’Connor Died of Natural Causes

Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, according to the coroner.

24 hours ago
Spice Girls stamps
UK Issues Spice Girls Stamps

Mel B has shared that she is "honoured" to be featured on the commemorative stamps to celebrate the Spice Girls 30th anniversary.

1 day ago
Rickie Lee Jones and Daryl Braithwaite. Photo Ros OGorman
How Rickie Lee Jones Wrote ‘The Horses’ With Walter Becker of Steely Dan

As you know by now, Daryl Braithwaite’s classic ‘The Horses’ is actually a song by Rickie Lee Jones but Rickie Lee Jones co-wrote with another legend, Walter Becker of Steely Dan.

2 days ago
Billy Morgan of Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Smashing Pumpkins Open Guitarist Search To The World

The Smashing Pumpkins are looking for a new guitarist following the departure of Jeff Schroeder, but instead of the usual stealth search normally done for bands of this calibre, the band has thrown it out to anyone in the world to put a hand up for the job.

3 days ago
Michael Bolton
Michael Bolton Reveals Brain Tumour Surgery

Michael Bolton has revealed he is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

4 days ago