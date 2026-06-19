Disgraceland Release Reworked Version Of Hoodoo Gurus Classic ‘Wipeout' As National Tour Continues - Noise11 Music News

Disgraceland have unveiled a new recording of the Hoodoo Gurus song ‘Wipeout’ while continuing a nationwide run of dates with The Angels on the veteran rock band’s 50th anniversary tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian punk rock provocateurs Disgraceland have released a new interpretation of the Hoodoo Gurus classic ‘Wipeout’, coinciding with an extensive national touring schedule that will keep the band on the road through to November. The release arrives as the Sydney outfit continues a series of shows supporting The Angels during the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Disgraceland have built their reputation through a deliberately unpredictable live format that combines elements of punk, pub rock and classic rock’n’roll. Led by frontman Kingsley Rock, the group has become known for reworking songs from a broad range of artists including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Motörhead, The Ramones, The Saints and The Angels.

The release of ‘Wipeout’ marks the band’s latest recorded project and follows a period of increased national exposure through touring commitments with established Australian acts and appearances aboard the Rock The Boat music cruise. The track is accompanied by a music video scheduled for release on 26 June.

Rather than recreating the Hoodoo Gurus recording, Disgraceland have opted for a more radical reinterpretation. According to information supplied by the band, the song has been rebuilt with a heavier arrangement and faster tempo. The recording also introduces an extended guitar section inspired by classic rock soloing traditions before incorporating a reference to Elvis Presley’s ‘That’s Alright Mama’.

The approach reflects the band’s broader musical philosophy. Disgraceland’s performances are built around taking familiar songs and reshaping them through a louder and more aggressive punk rock lens. Their catalogue includes reinterpretations of well-known material alongside original releases and novelty recordings, including a previous collaboration with Frenzal Rhomb on ‘Jingle Bells’.

The group’s emergence comes during a period in which Australian audiences have shown renewed interest in live pub rock and heritage rock acts. While tribute performances remain a significant part of the live entertainment market, Disgraceland position themselves differently, drawing on recognisable material while substantially altering arrangements and presentation.

Based on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, the band has developed a following through regular appearances at pubs, clubs and independent venues. Their live shows have become a fixture of the east coast touring circuit, helping establish a profile that extends beyond the traditional tribute market.

The current tour with The Angels represents the band’s highest-profile national run to date. The Angels, one of Australia’s most enduring rock acts, are marking five decades since the formation of the group. For emerging and mid-tier acts, support opportunities on anniversary tours such as this can provide access to larger audiences across multiple states and territories.

Disgraceland’s itinerary also demonstrates the continuing importance of Australia’s pub and club network. The tour takes in venues ranging from metropolitan theatres and workers clubs to regional hotels and community venues. That circuit remains a critical part of the live music ecosystem, particularly for rock acts whose audiences continue to support grassroots venues.

Looking ahead, the release of ‘Wipeout’ and the accompanying video provide the band with fresh material as the touring schedule enters its second half. With dates stretching from Western Australia to Tasmania and South Australia, Disgraceland will spend much of the remainder of 2026 on the road, continuing to build an audience through live performance while expanding their recorded catalogue.

Tour Dates

13 March, Gold Coast, Wallaby Hotel

19 June, Canberra, Canberra Southern Cross

20 June, Albury, The Bended Elbow

3 July, Launceston, Country Club Showroom

4 July, Hobart, Wrestpoint Showroom

10 July, Newcastle, Belmont 16ft

11 July, Sydney, Revesby Workers Club

17 July, Fremantle, Freo Social

18 July, Perth, Rosemount Hotel

31 July, Sydney, Highfield

1 August, Sydney, Factory Theatre

7 August, Newcastle, Shoalbay Country Club

8 August, Sydney, Liverpool Catholic Club

14 August, Geelong, Eureka Hotel

15 August, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

28 August, Sydney, South Sydney Juniors

29 August, Sydney, Pittwater RSL

4 September, Chippendale, The Lansdowne

5 September, Newcastle, King St Warehouse

11 September, Brisbane, The Triffid

12 September, Capalaba, Koala Tavern

18 September, Kings Beach, Kings Beach Tavern

19 September, Brisbane, The Tomcat

26 September, Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

23 October, Sydney, Bridge Hotel

24 October, Sydney, Bridge Hotel

6 November, Adelaide, Hindley St. Music Hall

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