Andrew Farriss Returns With New Single Rolling Home, Announces New Album The Prospector Out 11 July - Noise11 Music News

Andrew Farriss returns with new single Rolling Home and confirms his upcoming album The Prospector, set for release on 11 July 2026, marking the next chapter in his evolving solo career that spans country, rock and Americana influences.

by Paul Cashmere

Andrew Farriss AM has released his new single Rolling Home, a reflective country-leaning track that explores themes of displacement and return, while also confirming the arrival of his second solo album The Prospector on 11 July 2026. The INXS co-founder and songwriter continues to build a parallel career shaped by storytelling, rural Australian life and international stage experience, including his 2024 Grand Ole Opry debut alongside Keith Urban.

The release of Rolling Home comes as Farriss deepens his solo catalogue, drawing on lived experience and long-form narrative songwriting. The single is positioned as a central piece of The Prospector, an album that extends his exploration of identity, place and personal history. Farriss has described the track as reflecting the emotional pull between departure and return, particularly for those who leave smaller communities in search of opportunity elsewhere.

The announcement also reinforces Farriss’ standing as a long-established figure in Australian and global music, with a career that spans more than four decades. As co-founder and principal songwriter of INXS, he helped shape one of the most commercially successful Australian bands of all time, while his solo work has increasingly leaned into Americana and country storytelling traditions.

Rolling Home marks the latest single from Farriss’ forthcoming album The Prospector, scheduled for release on 11 July 2026. The track focuses on the tension between aspiration and belonging, a recurring theme in his recent songwriting.

As Farriss explains in the new release, “Rolling Home is about the emotions most of us have felt about leaving home for the first time, to go explore another place, another city, another town. Especially for those who come from small towns into the big city, and then the desire to return to their roots, realizing maybe the fantasy of the big city doesn’t match up to reality.”

The single continues a creative trajectory established through his earlier solo releases, which have blended country instrumentation with narrative-driven songwriting.

Farriss’ continued solo output underscores a broader trend of legacy rock artists repositioning themselves within country and Americana frameworks, particularly through storytelling-focused records. His move into this space is not a reinvention but an expansion, drawing on a songwriting history that already bridged rock, pop and country-adjacent traditions during his INXS years.

His 2024 Grand Ole Opry debut, where Keith Urban appeared as a special guest, further signalled his acceptance within Nashville’s performance ecosystem. The Prospector now represents a consolidation of that positioning, situating Farriss as a cross-genre songwriter operating between Australia and the United States.

Rolling Home continues Farriss’ emphasis on lyrical narrative and character-driven songwriting. While rooted in country music instrumentation, the track is shaped by his broader background in rock composition and melodic construction.

Farriss’ solo catalogue has steadily expanded since his 2021 self-titled debut album, which delivered tracks including Come Midnight and Good Momma Bad. That record demonstrated his ability to translate decades of songwriting experience into a contemporary solo identity. His track You Are My Rock also reached the US Billboard Indicator Top 100, further establishing international reach.

In 2022, With The Kelly Gang earned a Golden Guitar nomination for Heritage Song of the Year, reinforcing his interest in historically grounded storytelling. The Prospector is expected to continue in this direction, combining personal reflection with broader thematic narratives.

Farriss’ legacy is closely tied to INXS, the band he co-founded and for which he served as principal songwriter. The group sold more than 70 million records worldwide, achieved ten Australian Top 10 singles and seven US Top 10 singles, and earned multiple Grammy nominations, a BRIT Award and seven ARIA Awards. They were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2001.

Beyond INXS, Farriss has maintained a parallel career as a songwriter and producer for other artists. His work has earned an ARIA Producer of the Year award and induction into the Australian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016.

His life outside music also informs his songwriting perspective. Based for much of the past 30 years on a farming property in New South Wales, Farriss balances international touring and recording commitments with agricultural life, a dual existence that frequently surfaces in his lyrical themes.

Farriss occupies a rare position in Australian music history, bridging global commercial success with ongoing relevance in contemporary songwriting circles. While INXS remains a dominant part of his public identity, his solo work has gradually reshaped perception of his creative output.

His involvement in mentorship programs, including a Coombs Fellowship with the Australian National University, and his role as an ambassador for Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy, highlight a broader contribution to music education and wellbeing. These activities place him within a wider ecosystem of artist-educators who extend influence beyond recording and performance.

At the same time, the scale of his past success with INXS continues to define expectations for any new material, with The Prospector likely to be measured against both legacy and evolution.

With Rolling Home now released and The Prospector confirmed for 11 July 2026, Farriss enters a new phase of his solo career that continues to balance reflection with forward movement. The album is expected to further explore themes of identity, geography and memory, framed through his established narrative songwriting style.

As Farriss continues to divide his time between Australia and Nashville, The Prospector positions him firmly within the ongoing dialogue between country tradition and contemporary songwriting, extending a career that has already shaped multiple eras of modern music.

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