Disturbed Open US Tour In Denver - Noise11.com

Disturbed Open US Tour In Denver

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2023

in News

Disturbed have returned to the USA for the first North American show of the Take Back Your Life tour in Denver.

Disturbed have already completed the European tour. We are awaited news of an Australian tour. “I miss Australia. I love it down there,” David told Noise11.com. “Its always beautiful. People are extra sweet. The missus has been bugging me that when I retire we have to move to Melbourne”.

Disturbed Setlist 11 July, Denver

Hey You (from Divisive, 2022)
Stupify (from The Sickness, 2000)
Ten Thousand Fists (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)
Are You Ready (from Evolution, 2018)
Bad Man (from Divisive, 2022)
A Reason to Fight (from Evolution, 2018)
Land of Confusion (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)
The Vengeful One (from Immortalized, 2015)
The Game (from The Sickness, 2000)
The Sound of Silence (from Immortalized, 2015)
Indestructible (from Indestructible, 2008)
The Light (from Immortalized, 2015)
Stricken (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)

Encore:
Unstoppable (from Divisive, 2022)
Down With the Sickness (from The Sickness, 2000)
Inside the Fire (from Indestructible, 2008)

