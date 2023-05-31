Disturbed’s David Draiman Has Tumor Removed - Noise11.com

David Draiman of Disturbed has revealed that he has undergone an operation for a tumour.

In a social media post, David announced, “Doing a bunch of press today, zoom stuff, so this is going to get out anyway. I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome. @disturbed #areasontofight.”

Doing a bunch of press today, zoom stuff, so this is going to get out anyway. I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome. @Disturbed #AReasonToFight pic.twitter.com/3B9DGz8mNQ — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) May 30, 2023

The radius is one of two bones in the forearm. It forms the radio-carpel joint at the wrist and the radio-ulmar joint at the elbow.

Disturbed last performed on 12 May 2023 in Abbotsford, Canada.

Setlist

Hey You (from Divisive, 2022)

Stupify (from The Sickness, 2000)

Prayer (from Believe, 2002)

Are You Ready (from Evolution, 2018)

Bad Man (from Divisive, 2022)

A Reason to Fight (from Evolution, 2018)

Land of Confusion (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)

The Game (from The Sickness, 2000)

The Sound of Silence (from Immortalized, 2015)

Indestructible (from Indestructible, 2008)

The Light (from Immortalized, 2015)

Stricken (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)

Encore:

Unstoppable (from Divisive, 2022)

Down With the Sickness (from The Sickness, 2000)

Inside the Fire (from Indestructible, 2008)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

