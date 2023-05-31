 Disturbed’s David Draiman Has Tumor Removed - Noise11.com
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Disturbed’s David Draiman Has Tumor Removed

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2023

in News

David Draiman of Disturbed has revealed that he has undergone an operation for a tumour.

In a social media post, David announced, “Doing a bunch of press today, zoom stuff, so this is going to get out anyway. I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome. @disturbed #areasontofight.”

The radius is one of two bones in the forearm. It forms the radio-carpel joint at the wrist and the radio-ulmar joint at the elbow.

Disturbed last performed on 12 May 2023 in Abbotsford, Canada.

Setlist

Hey You (from Divisive, 2022)
Stupify (from The Sickness, 2000)
Prayer (from Believe, 2002)
Are You Ready (from Evolution, 2018)
Bad Man (from Divisive, 2022)
A Reason to Fight (from Evolution, 2018)
Land of Confusion (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)
The Game (from The Sickness, 2000)
The Sound of Silence (from Immortalized, 2015)
Indestructible (from Indestructible, 2008)
The Light (from Immortalized, 2015)
Stricken (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)

Encore:
Unstoppable (from Divisive, 2022)
Down With the Sickness (from The Sickness, 2000)
Inside the Fire (from Indestructible, 2008)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Katy Steele photo by @michael_tartaglia
Katy Steele Premieres Title Track To ‘Big Star’

Former Little Birdy singer Katy Steele has premiered the title track to her upcoming album ‘Big Star’.

10 hours ago
Bodyjar
Bodyjar and Gyroscope Reform For Tour

Bodyjar and Gyroscope will both reform for a double header tour in September, 2023.

1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Moving To New York

Kelly Clarkson is relocating The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York City to be closer to her family.

2 days ago
Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Next Movie

The score for the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is being created by Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose.

2 days ago
Grinspoon photo by Jess Gleeson (supplied)
Grinspoon To Release ‘Easy’ and ‘New Detention’ On Vinyl For First Time and Then Reform For Easy Detention Tour

Grinspoon’s 1999 ‘Easy’ and 2002 ‘New Detention’ albums have never on vinyl until now. Back then it was all about the CD so CD it was, complete with hidden tracks.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Addresses Gun Violence With New Version of ‘America Has A Problem’

Beyoncé has released a new version of her fan fav song 'America Has A problem' from the 'Renaissance' album and with Kendrick Lamar.

May 24, 2023
Evanescence. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Evanescence Australian Dates Announced

Evanescence will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut album ‘Fallen’ with Australian dates in August and September.

May 24, 2023