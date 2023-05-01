 Dog Trumpet Share New Video ‘Invisible Things’ - Noise11.com
Reg Mombassa of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Reg Mombassa of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet Share New Video ‘Invisible Things’

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2023

in News

‘Invisible Things’ is the latest video from Dog Trumpet.

The video for the Reg Mombassa song was filmed at Bluesfest Byron Bay by Susan O’Doherty and features the Dog Trumpet live band Peter O’Doherty, Reg Mombassa, Bernie Hayes and Jim Elliott.

About the song Reg Mombassa tells Noise11.com that the song is a look at people’s beliefs. “I pretty much believe in everything and nothing simultaneously, if that makes any sense,” he says. “I don’t know if there is an afterlife but some people say definitely not and others say there definitely is. I suspect there is something else going on. There may be a great spirit in the very small sub-atomic level or there may be a great spirit in the great at the intergalactic level.

“I suspect anyone who says definitely what is going on with religion or an afterlife or spirits, anyone who says “100% this is the case” is a liar”.

Reg’s brother Peter O’Doherty has similar views. “Some people suffer from Religiousity. I am more atheistic with agnostic tendencies,” he says.

Watch the Noise11 Dog Trumpet Shadowland interview:

‘Shadowland’, the eighth Dog Trumpet album, was released in November 2022.

