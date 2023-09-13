 Dog Trumpet To Kick Off Part Two of Shadowland Tour This Weekend - Noise11.com
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet

Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet To Kick Off Part Two of Shadowland Tour This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2023

in News

Dog Trumpet will hit the road again this weekend for Part Two of the Shadowland tour. It is Wollongong’s turn on Friday 15th September and then Sydney again on September 16.

Dog Trumpet dates go from 15 September at The Servo Port Kembla and 16 September at Django Bar in Marrickville in Sydney through to more New South Wales and ACT shows on 24, 25 and 26 at The Polo, Turner ACT, Milton Theatre, Milton and Murrah Hall, Murrah, NSW.

