Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty Can Thank Nina Simone For His 35 Years of Marriage - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty can thank Nina Simone for playing a part in his last 35 years and he does in the new Dog Trumpet song ‘Nina Simone’.

Peter says, “In 1987 I was on tour in London visiting a friend from Sydney who was living there at the time. We spent a few days together looking at the sites, going to galleries, combing second hand shops and markets. One Sunday she bought shoes and I bought her a book and Nina Simone’s first record Little Girl Blue which we took back to her bedsit. Little did we know we’d still be together today.”

The song ‘Nina Simone’ will feature on the upcoming Dog Trumpet album ‘Shadowland’, due 4 November.

And here is the Nina Simone song ‘Little Girl Blue’.

Dog Trumpet started to introduce ‘Shadowland’ with ‘Fucking Idiots’ in May.

Next came ‘The Ballad of Clayton Dooley’ in September.

‘Shadowland’, the eighth album for Dog Trumpet, will be released on 4 November, 2022.

