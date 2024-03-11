 Dojo Cat Deletes Instagram Account After Rant - Noise11.com
Dojo Cat Deletes Instagram Account After Rant

by Music-News.com on March 11, 2024

in News

Doja Cat has criticised her more than 24 million Instagram followers before deleting her account on the platform.

Doja Cat lost almost 200,000 Instagram followers in July 2023 after criticising those who referred to themselves as “kittenz.”

She told them to, “get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, made a formal break with Instagram on Saturday, explaining that she was deactivating her account to improve her mental health.

“Hey I’m gonna deactivate because I’m not really feeling this anymore,” she wrote, according to the website Complex. “You guys take care of yourselves.

“I like coming here to find inspo (inspiration) and see people being creative but I just feel like this is getting to be too much. The way I’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have fucked up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”

Despite the loss of some of her followers last summer, Doja’s Instagram page had more than 24 million followers at the time of its deletion.

