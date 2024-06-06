 Dolly Parton Announces New Broadway Show - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton Announces New Broadway Show

by Music-News.com on June 7, 2024

in News

Dolly Parton has announced she is developing a Broadway musical about her life.

Dolly told fans she’s “finally developing” the show as she opened CMA Fest in Nashville on Thursday.

The musical will be called Hello, I’m Dolly, which is named after her first studio album release in 1967.

It’s set to hit the stage in 2026.

“Very excited about that, so you’ll get to know all my life up to now, and it’s not a jukebox musical,” Dolly said.

She told how she’s been writing the script, music and lyrics for “several years.”

“I tried for years, how to do my life story and make it make sense,” she told the crowd.

In a press release she added, “I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favourites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it.”

The show is different from the West End jukebox musical Here You Come Again, which features Dolly’s songs and is currently on tour in England.

At CMA Fest, the 11-time Grammy winner also announced two other ventures.

Dolly Wines is a wine range that will be available from July, and feature sparkling wines, as well as a rose and a Chardonnay.

She also confirmed she is opening a hotel and museum in Nashville, called the Songteller Hotel. The museum will feature clothing items and artefacts from her six-decade long career, and will sit next to a hotel.

“I’ve always wanted a hotel here in Nashville and a museum here,” she said. The Songteller is the name of Dolly’s 2020 autobiography.

music-news.com

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

