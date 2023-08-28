 Dolly Parton Invited To A Royal Afternoon Tea - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton Invited To A Royal Afternoon Tea

by Music-News.com on August 29, 2023

in News

Dolly Parton has revealed she turned down an invitation for afternoon tea with Catherine, Princess of Wales.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2, the country superstar revealed that she declined the invitation while on a recent work trip in London.

“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn’t even go,” Dolly told presenter and host Claudia Winkleman.

“I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I’m going to get to do that – that would be great,” the singer continued.

Dolly joked that she declined the prestigious invite because the Princess of Wales would not promote her new album.

“But she wasn’t going to promote my rock album so I had to say no,” Dolly quipped.

Dolly told Claudia that often does not have enough time to see the city while in London for work.

“I love the people, the feel of London. I don’t unfortunately (get time to sightsee). I have in the past, me and my band, in a tour bus when we have it planned.”

Dolly is set to release her 49th studio album, titled Rockstar, on 17 November. The album includes collaborations with a number of music icons, including Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, Stevie Nicks, Elton John and Sting.

music-news.com

