Dolly Parton is Up for A 9 To 5 Remake - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton wants to be involved in the remake of her movie 9 To 5.

The country legend is hoping for a cameo in the reboot of the hit 1980 comedy movie and wants producers to make use of her song of the same name.

Dolly would like her former 9 To 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin to be involved as well.

“I’m hoping they use my song, and I’m hoping they might find a way to have Lily, Jane and me come back in,” Dolly told E! News.

Having previously worked with the reboot’s producer, Jennifer Aniston, Dolly explained she had known for some time that Jennifer was interested in working on a remake.

“Years ago, when we did the movie Dumplin’, there was some mention she might want to do 9 To 5, and I said, ‘Oh, that would be great’,” she revealed.

Dolly also suggested her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, would be perfect for her role of bubbly secretary, Doralee Rhodes.

“Wouldn’t she be great? Well, she knows me. She knows the memories that I have (from the movie),” the singer revealed.

