 Dolly Parton Shares The Beyoncé Love - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton Shares The Beyoncé Love

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2024

in News

Dolly Parton has shared her love of the new Beyoncé country record. “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Dolly said on her socials.

Beyoncé’s country album is Act II of a trilogy started with ‘Renaissance’ in 2022.

Beyoncé has so far released two songs from the Act II album, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’.

Country isn’t new for Beyoncé. The ‘Lemonade’ album had the track ‘Daddy Lessons’.

Act II will be released on 29 March 2024.

