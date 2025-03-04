Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Has Died At Age 82 - Noise11.com

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband for 58 years, has passed away at the age of 82.

Carl married Dolly in Ringgold, Georgia on 30 May 1966. Dean kept a low profile, rarely appearing in public with his famous wife. For years he ran an asphalt paving business in Nashville.

In 2011, Parton said, “We’re really very proud of our marriage. It’s the first for both of us. And the last.”

Carl and Dolly never had children but in the early days of their marriage Dolly raised her younger siblings. She is the fourth of 12 children.

A statement from Dolly reads:

Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie. “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.” The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

