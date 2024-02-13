 Dom Dolla To Play His Largest Ever Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Dom Dolla To Play His Largest Ever Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2024

in News

Australia’s Grammy nominated DJ Dom Dolla will play his largest shows ever in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney in November and December.

The born in Manila, raised in Darwin producer and DJ has had six dance hits in the USA. His most recent single ‘Saving Up. Went Top 10 in Australia.

Presale Registrations Close – Monday February 19th 10am AEDT, 9am AEST, 7am AWST
Presale On Sale – Monday February 19th 12pm LOCAL TIME

Tour Dates:
Saturday 30th November 2024 – The Domain, Sydney
Saturday 7th December 2024 – Wellington Square, Perth
Saturday 14th December 2024 – Flemington, Melbourne
Saturday 21st December 2024 – Riverstage, Brisbane.

