Don Broco Unleash Nu-Metal Fury With New Single “Hype Man” Ahead of Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Bedford, UK rockers Don Broco are back with their latest single, Hype Man, a nu-metal-infused adrenaline rush, is out now via Fearless Records. With their signature blend of rapped verses, soaring choruses, guttural screams, and electronic flourishes, Hype Man captures the chaos of burnout while celebrating the lifeline of friendship.
Produced by Dan Lancaster, the track is a full-throttle sonic assault, fusing crunchy guitars, pounding drums, and explosive hooks into a high-octane anthem. Lead vocalist Rob Damiani explains, “Hype Man is about how grateful I am to be on this journey with my bandmates. We’ve been friends since school, and I couldn’t imagine facing life’s highs and lows alone. That brotherhood and support system is everything—having that person to talk to when it all becomes too much is what keeps you going.”
Following earlier 2025 single Cellophane, Hype Man cements Don Broco’s embrace of nu-metal energy, racking up over 700,000 streams in its first week and earning the band covers on Spotify’s Nu New, Amazon’s Rock Scene, and YouTube’s New Metal playlists. Fans can expect the new material to electrify live shows, as Don Broco take their bold sound across the UK, Australia, and North America.
Australian Tour 2025
Don Broco will bring the energy Down Under next week, hitting five major cities alongside special guests RedHook.
The Australian tour dates are:
Thursday 4 September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Friday 5 September – Manning Bar, Sydney
Saturday 6 September – The Croxton, Melbourne
Monday 8 September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tuesday 9 September – Magnet House, Perth
Tickets are available at thephoenix.au.
Known for relentless live performances, Don Broco have sold out arenas across the UK, including Alexandra Palace and Wembley Arena, and performed at major festivals such as Download, Reading & Leeds, Slam Dunk, and Vans Warped Tour. Internationally, they’ve toured with acts including Mike Shinoda, State Champs, Dance Gavin Dance, and Our Last Night, selling out their debut US headline tour.
Signed to Fearless Records, Don Broco continue to expand their sonic palette with bold riffs, boundary-pushing anthems, and high-energy performances. Hype Man is a preview of what’s next—more genre-defying tracks, explosive shows, and the brotherhood-fueled chaos that fans have come to love.
For more on Don Broco, listen to Hype Man here.
