 Don Walker Christens New Album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ - Noise11.com
Don Walker photo by Ros O'Gorman

Don Walker Christens New Album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2023

in News

Don Walker will release his first album in 10 years, ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ in May.

The album was recorded in just two days in Melbourne in early 2022 with Garrett Costigan on pedal steel; Michael Vidale on bass; Hamish Stuart on drums and the late, great guitarist Roydon Payne, to whom Walker has dedicated the album. They were joined on backing vocals by the Harmonettes, Amanda Roff, Erica Dunn and Brigitte Hart.

The title track is our first taste of the album.

Don Walker dates:
Friday, 19 May – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi NSW
Saturday, 20 May – Old Museum, Brisbane QLD
Friday, 16 June – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
Saturday, 17 June – Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral NSW
Friday, 23 June – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC
Saturday, 24 June – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda VIC

Also appearing at
Sunday, 21 May – Blues on Broadbeach, QLD
Saturday, 26 August – Gympie Music Muster, QLD

Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky Tracklisting
1. Empty Dance-Hall
2. Jungle Pam
3. When I Win the Lottery
4. My Maleva
5. Tommy Hanlon’s Motor Home
6. Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky
7. You’ve Got to Move
8. Damaged People

