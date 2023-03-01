Don Walker Christens New Album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ - Noise11.com

Don Walker will release his first album in 10 years, ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ in May.

The album was recorded in just two days in Melbourne in early 2022 with Garrett Costigan on pedal steel; Michael Vidale on bass; Hamish Stuart on drums and the late, great guitarist Roydon Payne, to whom Walker has dedicated the album. They were joined on backing vocals by the Harmonettes, Amanda Roff, Erica Dunn and Brigitte Hart.

The title track is our first taste of the album.

Don Walker dates:

Friday, 19 May – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi NSW

Saturday, 20 May – Old Museum, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 16 June – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 17 June – Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral NSW

Friday, 23 June – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Saturday, 24 June – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda VIC

Also appearing at

Sunday, 21 May – Blues on Broadbeach, QLD

Saturday, 26 August – Gympie Music Muster, QLD

Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky Tracklisting

1. Empty Dance-Hall

2. Jungle Pam

3. When I Win the Lottery

4. My Maleva

5. Tommy Hanlon’s Motor Home

6. Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky

7. You’ve Got to Move

8. Damaged People

