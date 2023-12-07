Don Walker To Play More Solo Dates in 2024 - Noise11.com

Don Walker released his solo album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ in 2023.

Don played a round of shows for the new album in May and June 2023 as well as Blues on Broadbeach and the Gympie Music Muster appearances.

Don Walker 2023 dates are:

Thursday, 21 March 2024 – Caravan Club, Archies Creek VIC

Friday, 22 March 2024 – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda VIC

Saturday, 23 March 2024 – Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC

Sunday, 24 March 2024 – Live At The Bundy, Bundalaguah VIC

Friday, 5 April 2024 – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi QLD

Saturday, 6 April 2024 – Old Museum, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 12 April 2024 – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Special guests:

Lachlan Edwards (NSW) | Melody Moko (QLD) | The Felicity Cripps Duo (VIC)

