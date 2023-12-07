 Don Walker To Play More Solo Dates in 2024 - Noise11.com
Don Walker photo by Ros O'Gorman

Don Walker To Play More Solo Dates in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2023

in News

Don Walker released his solo album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ in 2023.

Don played a round of shows for the new album in May and June 2023 as well as Blues on Broadbeach and the Gympie Music Muster appearances.

Don Walker 2023 dates are:

Thursday, 21 March 2024 – Caravan Club, Archies Creek VIC
Friday, 22 March 2024 – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda VIC
Saturday, 23 March 2024 – Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC
Sunday, 24 March 2024 – Live At The Bundy, Bundalaguah VIC
Friday, 5 April 2024 – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi QLD
Saturday, 6 April 2024 – Old Museum, Brisbane QLD
Friday, 12 April 2024 – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Special guests:

Lachlan Edwards (NSW) | Melody Moko (QLD) | The Felicity Cripps Duo (VIC)

