Don Walker To Play More Solo Dates in 2024 - Noise11.com

Don Walker released his solo album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ in 2023.
Don played a round of shows for the new album in May and June 2023 as well as Blues on Broadbeach and the Gympie Music Muster appearances.
Don Walker 2023 dates are:
Thursday, 21 March 2024 – Caravan Club, Archies Creek VIC
Friday, 22 March 2024 – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda VIC
Saturday, 23 March 2024 – Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC
Sunday, 24 March 2024 – Live At The Bundy, Bundalaguah VIC
Friday, 5 April 2024 – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi QLD
Saturday, 6 April 2024 – Old Museum, Brisbane QLD
Friday, 12 April 2024 – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
Special guests:
Lachlan Edwards (NSW) | Melody Moko (QLD) | The Felicity Cripps Duo (VIC)
