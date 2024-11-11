 Don Walker To Release Live Lightning Live Album, Check Out The Video For You've Got To Move - Noise11.com
Don Walker will release a new live album ‘Live Lightning’ on 22 November recorded live during his 2023 and 2024 solo dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Eumundi.

Don’s band on the shows is Garrett Costigan on pedal steel and vocals, Hamish Stuart on drums, Michael Vidale on bass and vocals, and Shannon Bourne on guitar and vocals – along with the vocal powerhouse the Harmonettes – Amanda Roff, Erica Dunn, Felicity Cripps and Alex Scott Douglas with pianist Richard Walker and trumpet players Gianni Marinucci and Mick Fraser while Erica Dunn delivers a searing lead guitar on Hully Gully.

Here is a preview of the album with Don performing ‘You’ve Got To Move’, the song he also recorded with Cold Chisel as the new song of The Big 5-O best of album released to coincide with the 2024 Chisel tour.

‘Live Lightning’ Track Listing

1. Tommy Hanlon’s Motor Home (from Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky, 2023)
2. Jungle Pam (from Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky, 2023)
3. Postcard from Elvis (from Tex, Don & Charlie’s Sad But True, 1993)
4. You’ve Got to Move (from Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky, 2023)
5. Hully Gully (from Hully Gully, 2013)
6. Another Night In (from Tex, Don & Charlie’s All is Forgiven, 2005)
7. When I Win the Lottery (from Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky, 2023)
8. Young Girls (from Hully Gully, 2013)
9. Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky (from Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky, 2023)
10. The Healing Power of Helpless Laughter (from Tex, Don & Charlie’s All is Forgiven, 2005)

The Cold Chisel The Big 5-O tour will continue through Tasmania on Wednesday before leap-frogging to Sydney then Adelaide this coming weekend.

Cold Chisel dates are:

Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Friday, 22 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 30 November 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 4 December 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Cold Chisel also have three shows in New Zealand in January 2025.

18 January, Queenstown
25 January, Taupo
26 January, Whitianga

