Donald Fagen Suggest RNC Band Sixwire Perform ‘Tin Foil Hat’ Instead of ‘Reeling In The Years’ - Noise11.com

Donald Fagen has taken exception to RNC cover band Sixwire perform his song ‘Tin Foil Hat’ instead of his Steely Dan classic ‘Reeling In The Years’.

Sixwire performed ‘Reeling In The Years’ at the Republican National Convention. “Hey Sixwire: If you want to play our music, how about playing The Man In The Tin Foil Hat’”, Fagen posted to his socials.

‘Tin Foil Hat’ featuring Donald Fagen was a track from the 2017 Todd Rundgren album ‘White Knight’. The song is about Trump.

He’s coming down the escalator

With a girl from east of here

He wants to make the country greater

We’ve got nothing left to fear ‘Cause the man in the tin foil hat

Is tweeting like a teenage girl

He puts the Pluto in plutocrat

But it’s gonna be a huge huge huge new world He hasn’t got the time for losers

Unless they do as he commands

He’s writing checks to his accusers

With those tiny little hands

