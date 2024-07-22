 Donald Fagen Suggest RNC Band Sixwire Perform ‘Tin Foil Hat’ Instead of ‘Reeling In The Years’ - Noise11.com
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman

Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman

Donald Fagen Suggest RNC Band Sixwire Perform ‘Tin Foil Hat’ Instead of ‘Reeling In The Years’

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2024

in News

Donald Fagen has taken exception to RNC cover band Sixwire perform his song ‘Tin Foil Hat’ instead of his Steely Dan classic ‘Reeling In The Years’.

Sixwire performed ‘Reeling In The Years’ at the Republican National Convention. “Hey Sixwire: If you want to play our music, how about playing The Man In The Tin Foil Hat’”, Fagen posted to his socials.

‘Tin Foil Hat’ featuring Donald Fagen was a track from the 2017 Todd Rundgren album ‘White Knight’. The song is about Trump.

He’s coming down the escalator
With a girl from east of here
He wants to make the country greater
We’ve got nothing left to fear

‘Cause the man in the tin foil hat
Is tweeting like a teenage girl
He puts the Pluto in plutocrat
But it’s gonna be a huge huge huge new world

He hasn’t got the time for losers
Unless they do as he commands
He’s writing checks to his accusers
With those tiny little hands

