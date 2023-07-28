Donald Glover To Write New Disney+ Series Lando - Noise11.com

Donald Glover and his brother Stephen have been recruited by Disney+ to write the script for the new series ‘Lando’.

‘Lando’ is a Star Wars spin-off. Glover played Lando Calrissian in 2018’s ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’. The Lando character first appeared in the second movie ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ in 1980. The character was first played by Billy Dee Williams.

Glover last appeared in the 2023 ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ movie.

His rap alter-ego Childish Gambino has released four albums. The most recent was 3.15.20 in 2020.

‘Lando’ will be a prequel to ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’. Glover will be seen next in the ‘Mrs and Mrs Smith’ remake.

