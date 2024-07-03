Childish Gambino Album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ Coming July 19 - Noise11.com

Donald Glover has announced a released date for his next Childish Gambino album ‘Bando Stone & the New World’ but he has also revealed it will be his last Childish Gambino album.

In a statement from record label RCA it says, “The album notably serves as the final album under his Childish Gambino imprint”.

The new song ‘Lithonia’ was also released today.

Trailer for ‘Bando Stone & The New World’.

Glover released ‘Camp’, his first album as Childish Gambino, in 2011.

‘Bando Stone’ will be the fifth (or sixth) Childish Gambino album. The fourth album ‘3.15.20’ in 2020 was rejigged as ‘Atavista’ weeks ago on 13 May, 2024 as “a finished version” of ‘3.15.20’.

Childish Gambino World Tour Dates:

NORTH AMERICA 2024

Sun Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *

Mon Aug 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

Wed Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *

Thu Aug 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

Sat Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

Sun Aug 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Tue Aug 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

Wed Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

Fri Aug 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

Sat Aug 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

Mon Aug 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

Tue Aug 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

Thu Aug 29 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena *

Fri Aug 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *

Sun Sep 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

Mon Sep 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Wed Sep 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Thu Sep 5 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena *

Sat Sep 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

Sun Sep 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

Wed Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

Fri Sep 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

Sat Sep 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center *

Mon Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

Wed Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

Thu Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

Sat Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

Mon Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tue Sep 24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *

Wed Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

Fri Sep 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome *

Sun Sep 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place *

Wed Oct 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

Thu Oct 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center *

EUROPE/UK 2024

Thu, Oct 31 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena #

Sat, Nov 2 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum #

Mon, Nov 4 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena #

Wed, Nov 6 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena #

Fri, Nov 8 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum #

Sun, Nov 10 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena #

Tue, Nov 12 – Prague, CZ – O2 arena #

Wed, Nov 13 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena #

Tue, Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena #

Thu, Nov 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle #

Sat, Nov 23 – Brussels, BE – ING Arena #

Sun, Nov 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome #

Tue, Nov 26 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena #

Thu, Nov 28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro #

Sat, Nov 30 – London, UK – The O2 #

Sun, Dec 1 – London, UK – The O2 #

Tue, Dec 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena #

Thu, Dec 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena #

AUSTRALIA 2025

Tue, Jan 28 – Auckland, NZ –Spark Arena #

Sat, Feb 1 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

Tue, Feb 4 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena #

Wed, Feb 7 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena #

Sat, Feb 11 – Perth, WA– RAC Arena #

Support Key

* With WILLOW

# With Aamarae

