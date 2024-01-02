 Down Are Back Working On New Music - Noise11.com

Down Are Back Working On New Music

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2024

in News

Kirk Windstein of Down has confirmed the supergroup is back in the studio making their first new music since 2014, and if its an album, their first album since 2007.

Windstein did not elaborate on the new music project, first reported by Consequence of Sound, other than to say, “So…we kinda wrote 2 Down songs today!!!”

One fan posted, ‘Hopefully in the style of NOLA’. Windstein added, “it is”.

Down is Kirk Windstein (Crowbar) on guitar, Pat Brunders (Crowbar) on bass, Jimmy Bower (EyeHateGod) on drums, Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity) on guitars and Phil Anselmo (Pangtera) on vocals.

