Dragon’s Alan Mansfield Dies At Age 72 - Noise11.com

Alan Mansfield, keyboard player for Dragon, has died at age 72.

American Mansfield was a member of Dragon from 1983 to 1997. He joined the band after working with Robert Palmer. Alan was the guitar player on Palmer’s 1981 hit ‘Johnny and Mary’. He came to Australia for the first time in 1979 a member of Bette Midler’s band. He also played on Renee Geyer’s ‘Sing To Me’ and Sharon O’Neill’s ‘Edge of Winter’.

Alan first worked with Dragon co-producing the ‘Body and the Beat’ album (1984). He co-wrote the title track for the next album ‘Dreams of Ordinary Men’ (1986) and the single ‘Western Girls’ with his partner Sharon O’Neill and Todd Rundgren.

Alan and Sharon also wrote Dragon’s 1989 hit ‘Young Years’.

Alan Mansfield was inducted as a member of Dragon into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2008 and The New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

