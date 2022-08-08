 Dua Lipa Named Ambassador for Kosovo - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa Named Ambassador for Kosovo

by Music-News.com on August 9, 2022

in News

Dua Lipa has been named as an honorary ambassador for the Republic of Kosovo.

Dua Lipa was born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents who were originally from Pristina.

Dua often discusses her roots in Kosovo, and on Friday, she was presented with a special medal and certificate by President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.

“Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmani,” Dua Lipa wrote alongside a slideshow of images from the event. “It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you.”

In addition, Lipa also shared an image of a letter Osmani-Sadriu had sent her.

“Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist. But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable,” the politician praised in the note.

In addition to receiving the honour, Lipa performed at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo over the weekend.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Australian Album Chart: Beyoncé ‘Resistance’ Debuts At No 1

Beyoncé's seventh studio album and first in six years "Renaissance (Act 1)" takes out the top spot in Australia this week.

3 days ago
Russell Morris The Dreams Of Jack Chrome
Russell Morris Premieres Stunning ‘The Dreams Of Jack Chrome’ Album

Legendary Australia singer songwriter Russell Morris has delivered a second installment of the Jack Chrome alter-ego with the new album ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’.

4 days ago
Lipstereo
Lipstereo Channels The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys and The Beatles for ‘Little Spaceships’

There is a lot going on in the new Lipstereo song ‘Little Spaceships’ with the full pleasant flavour of The Strokes, rounded with the richness of Arctic Monkeys and a complex oaky character of The Beatles.

4 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Drops 4Track EP

Beyonce has dropped a surprise four-song EP.

4 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Wembley Concert Delayed

Coldplay's Wembley Stadium concert has been pushed back by two days due to a planned London Underground strike.

4 days ago
Leona Lewis, music news, noise11.com
Leona Lewis Welcomes First Child

Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch have welcomed their first child.

5 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Removes Kelis From Resistance

Beyoncé has removed an interpolation of Kelis' 2003 hit Milkshake from her album track Energy after the singer complained about its use.

5 days ago