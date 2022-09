Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Adds New Shows For WA, NSW, Qld and NT - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer 2023 tour is expanding fast with new shows added for Jacobs Creek and Cairns in Queensland, Hunter Valley in New South Wales, Swan Valley in Western Australia and Darwin, Northern Territory.

After two years of Covid delays, Red Hot Summer will put Duane and his acts on the road for an extended season now through until May 2023. “The response to this tour has been extraordinary,” Duane says. “We are so excited to be able to take this tour all around Australia and we can’t wait to get started.”

Paul Kelly will headline the 2023 Red Hot Summer events. “We’re really looking forward to these shows,” Paul says. “The last two years have brought home how precious live music is. To us and to those who come. We need each other. We’re going to bring it, give our all and play each show as if it’s our last. Because you never know what’s around the corner”.

Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley will also play. Missy Higgins says, “It will be so good to get back on the road and play in so many incredible parts of the country. The past few years have shown us that we can’t take anything for granted and being able to tour again will be very special, it’s what I love to do most. I’m also really looking forward to sharing the stage with such incredible Aussie artists”.

Tickets for the 2023 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR go on sale via Ticketmaster at 9am AEST on Thursday 22nd September 2022. Tickets are only available through authorised ticket outlets listed. Patrons are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

ALL TOUR DATES:

Saturday 14TH January 2023

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

*** SOLD OUT ***

Sunday 15th January 2023

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 21st January 2023

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Sounds By The River

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

*** SOLD OUT ***

Sunday 22nd January 2023

Seppeltsfield, SEPPELTSFIELD SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 28th January 2023

Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 4th February 2023

Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th February 2023

Berry Showground, BERRY NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 18th February 2023

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 19th February 2023

Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 25th February 2023

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 4th March 2023

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 5th March 2023

Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th March 2023

Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Sunday 12th March 2023

Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 18th March 2023

Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 25th March 2023

Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 26th March 2023

Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 1st April 2023

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 15th April 2023

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Sunday 23rd April 2023

Harrigans Calypso Bay, JACOBS WELL QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

*** SOLD OUT ***

Sunday 30th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6th May 2023

Botanic Gardens, DARWIN NT

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 13th May 2023

Cairns Showgrounds, CAIRNS QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Get tickets from https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/search?q=red+hot+summer

Pre-Sale Details: 10am local time on Tuesday 20th September until 11.59pm local time on Wednesday 21st September 2022

General On Sale: 9am local time on Thursday 22nd September 2022

