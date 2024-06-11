Ed Kuepper And Ivor Hay Reform The Saints With Members of Mudhoney, Sunnyboys and Bad Seeds - Noise11.com

The Saints founding members Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay will reform the band for an Australian tour in November.

The new line-up includes singer Mark Arm of Mudhoney, bassist Peter Oxley of Sunnyboys and former The Birthday Party / Bad Seeds guitarist Mick Harvey. Founding lead singer Chris Bailey died in 2022.

Bailey, Kuepper and Hay were the nucleus of the three iconic Saints albums ‘(I’m) Stranded’ (1977), ‘Eternally Yours’ (1978) and ‘Prehistoric Sounds’ (1978).

Kuepper left the band after the third record and formed Laughing Clowns. Hay left to join The Hitmen. Bailey continued on using The Saints name with a more refined pop sound and managed to score a Top 40 hit with ‘Just Like Fire Would’ in the 80s.

However, those first three albums are the ones we keep going back to. The Saints debut single ‘I’m Stranded’ pre-dated Sex Pistols first record ‘Anarchy In The UK’ by two months.

THE SAINTS ’73-’78 NOVEMBER 2024

Wed Nov 13 Hindly St. Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Fri Nov 15 Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Sat Nov 16 Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wed Nov 20 Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Fri Nov 22 Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sat Nov 23 Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Friday 14th June at midday

Noise11.com

