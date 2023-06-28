 Ed Kuepper Archives Reissues Will Include An Unreleased Album - Noise11.com
Ed Kuepper photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Kuepper photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Kuepper Archives Reissues Will Include An Unreleased Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2023

in News

Ed Kuepper, the punk pioneer and co-founder of The Saints, The Aints and Laughing Clowns, has started his archives reissue journey with his first and fifth solo album out again on vinyl. ‘Electrical Storm’ (1985) and ‘Honey Steel’s Gold’ (1991) have kickstarted the project.

Ed Kuepper tells Noise11 he will jump to 1996 for the next release ‘Frontierland’ and probably release the previously unreleased follow-up with it.

Ed says, “We are looking at putting out another couple of albums before Christmas. Hopefully ‘Frontierland’ for the first time on vinyl. There is also an album that we’ve discovered that wasn’t released in the mid-90s. Phil Punch, my co-producer, who recorded everything, came across this tape and asked me if I remembered doing it and I said ‘no’. It had completely gotten lost. It was recorded directly after ‘Frontierland’ in preparation for a ‘Frontierland’ tour. I didn’t have a band. I was looking at doing it solo. It was a very special album and I think it would be really appropriate to put it out with ‘Frontierland’ because ‘Frontierland’ has never been on vinyl even through it was 100% analogue. The record will be great and the vinyl will sound fantastic.

Watch the complete Ed Kuepper interview here:

Ed’s plan is to reissue all of his solo, Aints and Laughing Clowns albums. “We were testing the waters a bit with the first two,” he says. “The response has been very good which has enabled us to go to the next step. No-one will release records if people aren’t going to buy them. The artistic side of it, when you view the records, everything is in the past now so its all one body of work. We take bits out of it as we move on to reflect whatever we can at that given time. It’s a chance to reappraise. I don’t think it is important to put the records out in chronological order. I think its important to show the diversity of different eras”.

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

