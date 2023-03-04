 Ed Sheeran Breaks Attendance Record In Melbourne With 109500 Tickets Sold - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran at the MCG Melbourne

Ed Sheeran at the MCG Melbourne photo by Bron Robinson

Ed Sheeran Breaks Attendance Record In Melbourne With 109500 Tickets Sold

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2023

in News

Ed Sheeran has broken the attendance record for ticket sales in Melbourne beating the record he set just the day before.

On Friday night 3 March 2023, Sheeran officially sold 109,500 tickets, the most tickets sold to one show ever in Australia. The previous evening he sold 107,000 which was also a record.

The largest concert ever held in Australia was by The Seekers in 1967 with an estimated 200,000+ in attendance but that was a free concert. As Ed’s two shows were limited by space at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, over the two nights he had a combined 216,500 ticket sales, beating the one day Seekers record.

The Melbourne dates were a special occasion for the Gudinski family. Frontier Touring founder Michael Gudinski began discussions about an MCG show when Ed last toured Australia. It was planned to be ‘in the round’ but on 2 March 2021 Michael died and never saw his vision come to fruition.

His son Matt, who now runs the family empire, drove the plan across the line. The first Melbourne show on 2 March 2023 was on the second anniversary of Michael’s passing. Ed wrote the song ‘Visiting Hours’ for Michael Gudinski and performed it at his memorial in Melbourne in 2021. The song has featured at every Australian show.

Ed Sheeran also dedicated the shows to Melbourne cricketing legend Shane Warne who died on 4 March 2022. To make the shows even more special, Ed performed a Melbourne classic, Hunters & Collectors ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’ on both nights.

Ed Sheeran at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, 3 March 2023

Tides (from =, 2021)
BLOW (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)
I’m a Mess (from x, 2014)
Shivers (from =, 2021)
The A Team (from +, 2011)
Castle on the Hill (from ÷, 2017)
Don’t / No Diggity (from x, 2014)
Give Me Love (from +, 2011)
Visiting Hours (from =, 2021)
Throw Your Arms Around Me (Hunters & Collectors cover)
Own It (Stormzy song) / PERU (Fireboy DML song) / Beautiful People (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)
/ I Don’t Care (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)
Overpass Graffiti (from =, 2021)
Galway Girl (from ÷, 2017)
Thinking Out Loud (from x, 2014)
Love Yourself (Justin Bieber song)
Sing (from x, 2014)
Photograph (from x, 2014)
Perfect (from ÷, 2017)
Bloodstream (from x, 2014)
Afterglow (from =, 2021)

Encore:
Shape of You (from ÷, 2017)
Bad Habits (from =, 2021)
You Need Me, I Don’t Need You (from +, 2011)

Ed Sheeran’s final two Australian shows are:

7 March, Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
12 March, Perth, Optus Stadium

https://www.frontiertouring.com/edsheeran

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Red Hot Summer 2023 Season Continues To Break Records

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour is achieving record crowds in its 2023 season.

3 hours ago
Harry Styles Harrys House
Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’ Returns To No 1

Harry Styles' tour of Australia has helped his third album "Harry's House" back to the No.1 spot locally, its ninth overall week at the top.

9 hours ago
Brian Perkins of The Delltones Has Passed Away

Brian Perkins, a founding member of Australia’s original “boy band”, Rock and Roll legends The Delltones, has died.

24 hours ago
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne.
Harry Styles Performs Rickie Lee Jones ‘The Horses’ With Daryl Braithwaite In Sydney

Harry Styles has been popping out the Rickie Lee Jones song ‘The Horses’ on his Australian tour as an Aussie anthem because it was such a big hit for Australia’s Daryl Braithwaite. At the Sydney show, Daryl joined Harry on stage.

1 day ago
The Smashing Pumpkins photo supplied from OneWorld Entertainment
New Australian Dates For The Smashing Pumpkins The World Is A Vampire Announced

New dates have been added for The Smashing Pumpkins ‘The World Is A Vampire’ tour and some previous ones changed.

3 days ago
Holy Holy
Holy Holy Premiere New Song With Kwame And Reveal Tour Dates

Holy Holy have a new song ‘Messed Up’ featuring New Zealand rapper Kwame.

3 days ago
Sticky Fingers
Sticky Fingers Removed From Bluesfest

Sticky Fingers have been removed from Bluesfest following public outcry in recent weeks and the withdrawal of major acts King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Sampa The Great over the addition of the band.

4 days ago