Ed Sheeran Breaks Attendance Record In Melbourne With 109500 Tickets Sold - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has broken the attendance record for ticket sales in Melbourne beating the record he set just the day before.

On Friday night 3 March 2023, Sheeran officially sold 109,500 tickets, the most tickets sold to one show ever in Australia. The previous evening he sold 107,000 which was also a record.

The largest concert ever held in Australia was by The Seekers in 1967 with an estimated 200,000+ in attendance but that was a free concert. As Ed’s two shows were limited by space at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, over the two nights he had a combined 216,500 ticket sales, beating the one day Seekers record.

The Melbourne dates were a special occasion for the Gudinski family. Frontier Touring founder Michael Gudinski began discussions about an MCG show when Ed last toured Australia. It was planned to be ‘in the round’ but on 2 March 2021 Michael died and never saw his vision come to fruition.

His son Matt, who now runs the family empire, drove the plan across the line. The first Melbourne show on 2 March 2023 was on the second anniversary of Michael’s passing. Ed wrote the song ‘Visiting Hours’ for Michael Gudinski and performed it at his memorial in Melbourne in 2021. The song has featured at every Australian show.

Ed Sheeran also dedicated the shows to Melbourne cricketing legend Shane Warne who died on 4 March 2022. To make the shows even more special, Ed performed a Melbourne classic, Hunters & Collectors ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’ on both nights.

Ed Sheeran at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, 3 March 2023

Tides (from =, 2021)

BLOW (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)

I’m a Mess (from x, 2014)

Shivers (from =, 2021)

The A Team (from +, 2011)

Castle on the Hill (from ÷, 2017)

Don’t / No Diggity (from x, 2014)

Give Me Love (from +, 2011)

Visiting Hours (from =, 2021)

Throw Your Arms Around Me (Hunters & Collectors cover)

Own It (Stormzy song) / PERU (Fireboy DML song) / Beautiful People (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)

/ I Don’t Care (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)

Overpass Graffiti (from =, 2021)

Galway Girl (from ÷, 2017)

Thinking Out Loud (from x, 2014)

Love Yourself (Justin Bieber song)

Sing (from x, 2014)

Photograph (from x, 2014)

Perfect (from ÷, 2017)

Bloodstream (from x, 2014)

Afterglow (from =, 2021)

Encore:

Shape of You (from ÷, 2017)

Bad Habits (from =, 2021)

You Need Me, I Don’t Need You (from +, 2011)

Ed Sheeran’s final two Australian shows are:

7 March, Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

12 March, Perth, Optus Stadium

https://www.frontiertouring.com/edsheeran

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

