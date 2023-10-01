Ed Sheeran Celebrates New Album With New York Pub Crawl - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran celebrated the release of his new album Autumn Variations with a raucous pub crawl around New York City.

Sheeran shared a video early on Friday morning documenting how he was visiting bars and buying rounds of drinks for patrons to celebrate releasing his latest record.

The social media clip shows Sheeran starting out in a relatively quiet bar where drinkers weren’t quite as much in the party mood as Ed would have liked.

“Right, to celebrate my album release I’m gonna pub crawl, go in random bars and drinks are on me for the next six hours… let’s… GO!” he says in the video, before adding: “We’re in the first bar, I’m on the first drink. I have got everyone a drink in the bar… but we’re not there yet.”

The musician was shown hopping on a subway train before being seen in a much more rowdy bar playing beer pong and setting up vast numbers of shots on a bar. Ed eventually headed to Greenwich Village’s Off the Wagon, where he set up yet more shots and partied into the night.

Summarising his night on the town, Ed said: “We’re done for the night… we started out, the place… they weren’t feeling it. The next place? Weren’t feeling it either. We got on the subway, and then… here we are. I’m very drunk right now. Very drunk.”

Autumn Variations, which was released on Friday, is Ed’s seventh studio album and his second album release this year, following Subtract.

